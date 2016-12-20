Jackson Motorplex Adds Five 360ci Winged Sprint Car Dates to 2017 Schedule

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (December 19, 2016) – Jackson Motorplex has added five dates for 360ci winged sprint car racing on its 2017 schedule.

The half-mile oval will host the Midwest Sprint Touring Series on June 9, June 16, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 25. The races on June 16 and July 7 are also co-sanctioned with the Nebraska 360 Series. That means during every Friday night show from May through early September there will be two sprint car classes.

Additionally, the Fair Race has been moved to Thursday, July 27, and will feature 410 Outlaw Sprints. That class will also join the Late Model Street Stock Touring Series for an event at Jackson Motorplex on Saturday, Aug. 19.

A couple of other additions are in the works for the 2017 schedule so stay tuned to http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

The 2017 season opener is slated for April 28-29 when the track will host the Frostbuster, which features the IMCA a mods, IMCA sport mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport compacts.

The first sprint car event of 2017 at Jackson Motorplex is the Spring Nationals on May 12. The 410 Outlaw Sprints, RaceSaver 305 sprint cars and Heartland Racing Association non-wing sprint cars will compete that night.