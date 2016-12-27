2017 Stockton Dirt Track Schedule Released

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Calif. (December 26, 2016) — The 2017 schedule of events for the Stockton Dirt Track has been announced by Noceti Group Inc. and showcases 11 nights of competitive racing on seven different weekend’s throughout the year.

Like always the facility will operate as a special events venue, with highlights featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series’ FVP Western Spring Shootout in March, as well as the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards on Memorial Day weekend, along with the Jimmy Sills Classic in July, the Salute to LeRoy Van Conett in August & the season-ending 34th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson in November. As has become tradition the Tribute to GP will also feature Winged 410 Sprint Cars competing alongside the SCCT 360’s.

“We are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season at the Stockton Dirt Track,” commented promoter Tony Noceti. “Having the World of Outlaws return in March is always an exciting time and it should be really fun to see them tackle the new configuration. We’re also thrilled to have the new Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards as a huge part of the season. They have some great people in place and the fans are going to see an outstanding show each night. Once again we’re focusing on special events and are happy to bring back the Jimmy Sills Classic, the Salute to LeRoy Van Conett & the Tribute to Gary Patterson.”

Tickets are on sale for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return in March and are available for a great value at $59 for a General Admission weekend pass & $69 for a Reserved Grandstand weekend pass. Single-night tickets & box seats are also available. Children 10 & under are free in G.A. only. To reserve your seats simply visit https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=232 or call (844) 347-8849.

Camping is also available during the weekend at the FVP Western Spring Shootout with a number of great spots for RV’s on the fairgrounds. To reserve your spot contact 916-370-9417. We will do our best to accommodate everyone as well as we can. There is a two-night minimum for camping at the event. Remember to bring extension cords, water hoses, water hose Y’s, & in-ground water spigots if you have them. For a map of the campground visit http://stocktondirttrack.com/rv_camping.pdf

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10 mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.

More information on the track can be found at www.stocktondirttrack.com or by liking us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt & following along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt

Stockton Dirt Track 2017 Schedule

Saturday & Sunday February 11 & 12: Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience

Friday March 24: FVP Western Spring Shootout- World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series & Dwarf Cars

Saturday March 25: FVP Western Spring Shootout – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series & Dwarf Cars

Sunday March 26: Open practice/ WOO rain date

April 21, 22 & 23: Noceti Group presents the annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival at the Fairgrounds (non-racing)

Saturday May 27: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards & Wingless Spec Sprints

Friday June 16: San Joaquin County Fair- West Coast Summer Nationals Tractor Pulls

Saturday June 17: San Joaquin County Fair- Bombers, B-4 Cylinders & Sport Mods

Sunday July 2: Jimmy Sills Classic- Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards & Wingless Spec Sprints plus Huge Fireworks Show

Saturday August 26: Salute to LeRoy Van Conett- Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards & BCRA

Friday & Saturday October 6 & 7: Monster Truck Madness

Friday November 3: Wingless Spec Sprints, Dwarf Cars & Bombers

Saturday November 4: 34th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson- Winged 410 Sprint Cars & Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards

Saturday & Sunday November 17 & 18: Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience