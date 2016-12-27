East Bay’s King of the 360’s Returns To ASCS Sanction With Southern Outlaw Sprints

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 24, 2016) — The King of the 360’s and Ronald Laney Memorial has return to ASCS sanction with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints taking charge of the three day, $10,000 to win event at Tampa’s East Bay Raceway Park.

Taking place February 23-25, 2017 the King of the 360’s kicks off the second season of sanctioning under the ASCS banner for the Southern Outlaw Sprints. The 2016 season was topped by Michael Miller who will return to defend his title.

Preliminary qualifying nights on February 23 and 24 will pay $2,000 to win, $200 to start with February 25 paying out $10,000 to win, $400 to start. Each night will feature a 22 car A-Feature event.

Format will be released in the coming weeks with full payout details.

The 2017 edition of the King of the 360’s is the 41st edition of the Florida Sprint Car showdown, and 16th of the Ronald Laney Memorial. Teams can register by going online to http://eastbayraceway.wpengine.com/winternationals/registration or calling (813) 644-7223.

All three nights will get underway at 7:00 P.M. (ET). For full event information, including ticket prices and directions to East Bay Raceway Park, log onto http://www.eastbayracewaypark.com.

The 2017 season for the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints will see a potential of 27 dates. As of now, 22 nights across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas are on the docket.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

2017 ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints Lineup:

Date Track – City, State

2/23/2017 East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

2/24/2017 East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

2/25/2017 East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

3/10/2017 TBA

3/11/2017 Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL

4/7/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS (SOS vs. Gulf South)

4/8/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS (SOS vs. Gulf South)

4/29/2017 Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL

5/19/2017 TBA

5/20/2017 Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

6/2/2017 TBA

6/3/2017 Toccoa Speedway – Toccoa, GA

6/16/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX (SOS vs. Gulf South)

6/17/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX (SOS vs. Gulf South)

6/30/2017 Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS

7/1/2017 Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

8/11/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

8/12/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

8/25/2017 Moulton Speedway – Moulton, AL

8/26/2017 Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN (SOS vs. National)

9/1/2017 TBA

9/2/2017 Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

9/3/2017 Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

9/15/2017 TBA

9/16/2017 Duck River Raceway Park – Shelbyville, TN (SOS vs. National)

10/6/2017 Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL

10/7/2017 Southern Raceway – Milton, FL