Linda’s Speedway Added to 2017 Pennsylvania Midget Week Schedule

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS (December 27, 2016) — The final TBA date for the 2017 edition of Pennsylvania Midget Week has been revealed.

Linda’s Speedway, the quarter-mile dirt oval in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, will host the PA Midget Week finale on Thursday, August 17. The event will be the finale of the four-race USAC National Midget tour of the Keystone State alongside the USAC/ARDC Midgets.

The third annual Pennsylvania Midget Week gets underway Sunday, Aug. 13 at York Haven’s Susquehanna Speedway, followed by Spring Run’s Path Valley Speedway Park on Monday, Aug. 14 and Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown on Tuesday, Aug. 15. A one-day rest or possible rain date is slotted for Wednesday, Aug. 16 before the series resumes Thursday, Aug. 17 for the date at Linda’s.

The event is the first ever visit to Linda’s by the USAC Midget National Championship, joining the Illinois State Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Arena in Springfield as one of two first-time venues for the series in 2017.

Brett Arndt, Trevor Kobylarz and Alex Bright won ARDC Midget features at Linda’s during the 2016 season.

In the three features completed in the history of the Pennsylvania Midget, which began in 2015, Rico Abreu has two victories while 2016 USAC National Midget champion Tanner Thorson completed an amazing run from the tail to win on the final corner of the last lap at Lanco last August.

USAC’s 2017 National Midget schedule gets underway Saturday, Mar. 18 indoors at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin. ARDC’s season-opener will be held at Linda’s on Friday, Mar. 31, one of five dates for the series at the track throughout the coming season.