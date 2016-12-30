2017 Selinsgrove Speedway Opening Night Scheduled for April 8th

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (December 30, 2016) – Selinsgrove Speedway’s 2017 season opener is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, featuring the central Pennsylvania 360 sprint cars and the Empire Super Sprint (ESS) series in the Sprint Car Spring Showdown along with super late models and pro stocks.

Track gates will open at 4 p.m. for the speedway’s 55th consecutive season opener. The rain date for the Sprint Car Spring Showdown, if needed, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

In last year’s April 16 opener, Cody Keller of Selinsgrove scored the 360 sprint car victory over the stellar 33-car field, while Jeff Rine of Danville and Andrew Shoop of Mifflintown won the late model and pro stock openers, respectively.

Prior to the official start of the season, two practice sessions will be held Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 1, weather permitting. The practice sessions will provide opportunities for teams to dial in their race cars as well as test out the speedway, which was resurfaced with 120 tri-axle dump truck loads of screened clay during the off-season.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s annual Motorsports Show at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, will run Sunday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 3. Race teams can register their cars for the show by emailing publicrelations@selinsgrovespeedway.com or by calling 570.523.8420.

Speedway officials expect to release the full 2017 schedule of events shortly after January 1.

For a complete schedule when it becomes available or for the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook and Twitter. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.