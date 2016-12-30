Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Preparing to Open 2017 Season at PPB Motorsports Expo

From Erika Palmai-Wagner

OAKS, Penn (December 30, 2016) — Kicking off their first inaugural season under a new name and new management, the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series is ready for the thirty-second annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Expo on January 20th, 21st and 22nd.

“Over these last few months, Jeff Geiges and I have been working hard at trying to improve 305 Racesaver® Sprint Car racing in our area, and after listening to a majority of race teams, we hope to be heading in the right direction,” Eddie Wagner, Regional Director of the Mid-Atlantic Sprints explained. “Motorsports is always an exciting way to kick off the year. It’s a great way to interact with drivers, teams and fans that may have questions and concerns, and it’s a great way to show off all the hard work that has been going on behind the scenes”.

The Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series will be in booths 1008, 1009, 1108 & 1109. Doug Snow, driver of the Snow Motorsports #777 and David Bonner, driver of the #57v will be on hand with their cars in the MASS booth. Both drivers have already expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

Prospective members will be able to purchase their membership pass for the season during that weekend. After purchasing a MASS membership pass, drivers and owners will be eligible for the end of the year points fund as well as contingency prizes that will be presented at the banquet and during special events throughout the season. Members will also be able to vote on the points structure, visitor policy and handicapping at the upcoming winter meeting that will be held sometime after Motorsports. Prices for the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series membership pass are as followed; $95 for a driver/owner combo and $75 for an individual pass for either a driver or owner.

“We are hoping to release our schedule in the upcoming weeks prior to Motorsports. These last few weeks have been crucial in locking key dates for the 2017 season that we are hoping to be seen as appealing to everyone,” Jeff Geiges MASS General Manager stated. “We have races at six different venues, with a possible seventh in the works. Our schedule should consist of eighteen to nineteen races, which is what majority of the racers asked for at our initial meeting back in November”.

The 3-day show will fill 250,000 square feet of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center with just about everything imaginable in motorsports available for attendees to see.

For more details on this and other news with the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, be sure to like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/midatlanticsprintseries/ or email us at MidAtlanticSeries@gmail.com.