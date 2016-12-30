POWRi/WAR Reveals 2017 Lucas Oil Sprints Schedule

From Brooke Rowden

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 30, 2016) – A competitive total of thirty-one events will make up the Lucas Oil POWRi/WAR Sprints schedule in 2017. There are many exciting improvements in store for the future of the series as the fast approaching race season takes shape.

Four new venues will make their debut on the Lucas Oil POWRi/WAR Sprints 2017 schedule to complement the original WAR tracks from 2016. Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Mo., will host 10 events throughout the coming season. The POWRi/WAR Sprints will also visit US-36 Raceway in Cameron, Mo., twice. Mid America Speedway in South Coffeyville, Okla., and Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb., will each see the POWRi/WAR Sprints once in 2017. While the many dedicated tracks, such as I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo., and Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., from the previous season continue their relationship with the fast-growing series.

The legendary Lucas Oil name becoming the new title sponsor has opened many new doors for the POWRi/WAR Sprints.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a great group of people that supports many different forms of auto racing all over the world,” said POWRi/WAR Series Director Casey Shuman. “It is an honor to have them on board. Their addition to 2017 propelled our year-end points fund to over $10,000! Which is a huge deal for these teams in the Midwest.”

The 2017 Lucas Oil POWRi/WAR Sprints Champion will be crowned on the final night of the three-day Hockett/McMillin Memorial event at Lucas Oil Speedway, September 21-23, 2017.

The famed “Dirty 30” MAVTV television show produced by the mastermind behind GoJackslash.com, Sean Buckley, is another new partner for the entire POWRi organization for 2017. POWRi and Buckley have partnered to televise several races this year, featuring a mixture of sprint car, midget and micro events. “We are excited to give our competitors the opportunity to race and represent their sponsors on national television,” said Shuman.

The POWRi TV schedule is being finalized, and will be released at a later date.

2017 Lucas Oil POWRi/WAR Sprint Car Schedule

April 8 Valley Speedway

April 15 I-35 Speedway

April 22 Valley Speedway

May 5 Valley Speedwway

May 6 Lucas Oil Speedway

May 11 Lakeside Speedway

May 13 Valley Speedway

May 19 US-36 Raceway

May 20 I-35 Speedway

June 3 Valley Speedway

June 10 I-35 Speedway

June 17 Lucas Oil Speedway

June 24 Valley Speedway

June 30 Belle-Clair Speedway

July 1 St. Francois Co. Raceway

July 8 I-35 Speedway

July 14 Valley Speedway

July 15 Valley Speedway

July 28 Mid America Speedway

July 29 Springfield Raceway

Aug 5 Randolph Co. Raceway

Aug 12 Valley Speedway

Aug 25 US-36 Raceway

Aug 26 I-35 Speedway

Sep 3 Bethany Fairgrounds

Sep 8 Eagle Raceway

Sep 9 I-35 Speedway

Sep 16 Valley Speedway

Sep 21 Lucas Oil Speedway

Sep 22 Lucas Oil Speedway

Sep 23 Lucas Oil Speedway