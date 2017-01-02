2017 GLSS Schedule Released
4/14/2017
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH
2017 NRA Season Opener
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with Great Lakes Super Sprints
4/21/2017
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
4/22/2017
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
5/26/2017
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH
Memorial Day Weekend Classic Day 1
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
5/27/2017
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH
Memorial Day Weekend Classic Day 2
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
5/28/2017
TBA – Tba, OR
Memorial Day Weekend Classic Day 3
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/9/2017
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI
GLSS Michigan Opener Day 1
360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/10/2017
Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI
GLSS Opening Weekend Night 2
360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/17/2017
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/18/2017
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH
Ohio Speedweek Opener
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/23/2017
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/24/2017
Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
6/30/2017
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH
4th of July Weekend Day 1
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/1/2017
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH
4th of July Weekend Day 2
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/2/2017
TBA – Tba, OR
4th of July Weekend Day 3
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/3/2017
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH
4th of July Weekend Day 4
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/21/2017
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI
Mid Summer Triple Header Weekend Day 1
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/22/2017
Merritt Speedway – Merritt, MI
Mid Summer Triple Header Weekend Day 2
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/23/2017
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI
Mid Summer Triple Header Weekend Day 3
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/28/2017
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
7/29/2017
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN
360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
8/18/2017
Hartford Speedway – Hartford, MI
360 Wings and MTS Non-Wing
360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
8/25/2017
Manistee County Fairgrounds – Onekema, MI
360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
8/26/2017
Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI
360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series
9/1/2017
Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI
360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series