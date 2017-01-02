2017 GLSS Schedule Released

4/14/2017

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH

2017 NRA Season Opener

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with Great Lakes Super Sprints

4/21/2017

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

4/22/2017

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

5/26/2017

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH

Memorial Day Weekend Classic Day 1

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

5/27/2017

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH

Memorial Day Weekend Classic Day 2

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

5/28/2017

TBA – Tba, OR

Memorial Day Weekend Classic Day 3

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/9/2017

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI

GLSS Michigan Opener Day 1

360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/10/2017

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI

GLSS Opening Weekend Night 2

360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/17/2017

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/18/2017

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH

Ohio Speedweek Opener

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/23/2017

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/24/2017

Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

6/30/2017

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH

4th of July Weekend Day 1

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/1/2017

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH

4th of July Weekend Day 2

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/2/2017

TBA – Tba, OR

4th of July Weekend Day 3

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/3/2017

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH

4th of July Weekend Day 4

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/21/2017

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI

Mid Summer Triple Header Weekend Day 1

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/22/2017

Merritt Speedway – Merritt, MI

Mid Summer Triple Header Weekend Day 2

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/23/2017

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI

Mid Summer Triple Header Weekend Day 3

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/28/2017

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

7/29/2017

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN

360 Sprints – Winged: NRA Sprint Invaders with GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

8/18/2017

Hartford Speedway – Hartford, MI

360 Wings and MTS Non-Wing

360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

8/25/2017

Manistee County Fairgrounds – Onekema, MI

360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

8/26/2017

Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI

360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series

9/1/2017

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI

360 Sprints – Winged: GLSS-Great Lakes Sprint Series