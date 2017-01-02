2017 National Racing Alliance Schedule

2017 NRA Sprint invaders schedule

4-14 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS

4-21 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS

4-22 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS

4-29 Fremont Speedway 305/360 challenge

5-5 Limaland

5-12 Attica Raceway 305/360 challenge

5-19 Limaland

5-26 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS

5-27 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS

5-28 TBA

6-9 Tri city co sanctioned with GLSS

6-10 Crystal co sanctioned with GLSS

6-17 Montpelier co sanctioned with GLSS

6-18 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS

6-23 I-96 Speedway co sanctioned with GLSS

6-24 Thunderbird co sanctioned with GLSS

6-30 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS

7-1 Fremont co sanctioned with GLSS

7-2 TBA

7-3 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS

7-21 Tri city co sanctioned with GLSS

7-22 Merritt co sanctioned with GLSS

7-23 I-96 Speedway co sanctioned with GLSS

7-28 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS

7-29 Montpelier co sanctioned with GLSS

8-11 Limaland championship night

8-12 Raindate

10-14 Eldora Speedway

* Schedule subject to change