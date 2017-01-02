2017 National Racing Alliance Schedule
2017 NRA Sprint invaders schedule
4-14 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS
4-21 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS
4-22 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS
4-29 Fremont Speedway 305/360 challenge
5-5 Limaland
5-12 Attica Raceway 305/360 challenge
5-19 Limaland
5-26 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS
5-27 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS
5-28 TBA
6-9 Tri city co sanctioned with GLSS
6-10 Crystal co sanctioned with GLSS
6-17 Montpelier co sanctioned with GLSS
6-18 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS
6-23 I-96 Speedway co sanctioned with GLSS
6-24 Thunderbird co sanctioned with GLSS
6-30 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS
7-1 Fremont co sanctioned with GLSS
7-2 TBA
7-3 Waynesfield co sanctioned with GLSS
7-21 Tri city co sanctioned with GLSS
7-22 Merritt co sanctioned with GLSS
7-23 I-96 Speedway co sanctioned with GLSS
7-28 Limaland co sanctioned with GLSS
7-29 Montpelier co sanctioned with GLSS
8-11 Limaland championship night
8-12 Raindate
10-14 Eldora Speedway
* Schedule subject to change