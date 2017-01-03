USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Releases 50+ Race 2017 National schedule

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (January 2, 2017) – The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters has released a 50+ race 2017 schedule of events covering nine states for its 21st season of competition. The series continues to grow and in addition to a National Championship will also contest title runs in three regional series during 2017.

The three regions consist of the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour that competes primarily in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, West Tennessee and parts of Alabama. The USCS Southern Thunder Tour is the second regional series. The Southern Thunder Tour competes primarily in Eastern Alabama, Georgia, Florida, East Tennessee and North and South Carolina.

The third and new for 2017 regional series is the USCS Deep South Thunder Tour. The Deep South Thunder Tour is set to crown its first-ever Champion in 2017. The USCS Deep South regional series has a schedule of eighteen events scheduled primarily in Alabama and Mississippi.

There will be several multi-region Challenge events on the 2017 schedules. There will also be bonus race opportunities for drivers to make up for a “bad night’ in their own region by visiting another region to compete in select events.

Several of the highlights of the 2017 season include the annual USCS Sprint Car Speed week to be held from Friday, May 26th thru Saturday June 3rd when the series will race seven times over nine nights. The Mid-South portion of the season concludes with the 9th annual USCS Fall Nationals at historic Riverside Int. Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas. In between these two exciting events will be plenty of action at familiar ovals and a few new ones. Almost every weekend’s action includes two and sometimes three or four events.

Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee is the defending/2016 USCS National Champion. The series driver that visited the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane the most times in 2016 with eight wins was 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas. Hagar was the Champion of the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series. Eleven-time USCS National Champion and veteran sprint car racer Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee clinched the 2016 title in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series and finished just two points shy of the National title as well.

Many of the USCS (United Speed Contest Sanction) events will also feature one or more of the other USCS divisions. Those are the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds, www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints and USCS Pro Late Models

The United Sprint Car Series kicks off the 2017 racing season with a state of Mississippi double-header at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday, March 3rd. On the following night, the series travels North in the Magnolia State for its annual “Frostbuster 150” event at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS. The K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds and www.rockauto.com USCS Mini Sprints will both be on the racing card both nights as well.

For more info on the USCS four series please visit www.uscsracing.com, Uscsracing on Facebook or @Uscsracing on Twitter. If you still need additional info, please feel free to call the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Sprint Car Event Schedule as of January 2, 2017

Month/Day/Date Track / Venue Name Location / Town

March

1. Friday 03 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

2. Saturday 04 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS,

3. Saturday 18 Clayhill Motorsports, Atwood, TN

4. Friday 31 Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, FL

April

5. Saturday 01 Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, FL

6. Friday 07 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC

7. Saturday 08 Lancaster Speedway, Lancaster, SC

8. Friday 14 TBA

9. Saturday 15 TBA

10. Friday 28 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN

11. Saturday 29 Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville, TN

May

12. Friday 05 TBA

13. Saturday 06 Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA

14. Friday 19 Needmore Speedway, Moultrie, GA

15. Saturday 20 Needmore Speedway, Moultrie, GA

USCS Mid-South Sprint Speed Week 2017 (May 26th thru June 3rd)

16. Friday 26 Hattiesburg, Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

17. Saturday 27 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

18. Sunday 28 Greenville Speedway, Greenville, MS

19. Monday 29 Clayhill Motorsports, Atwood, TN

June

20.Thursday 01 Talladega Short Track Eastaboga, AL

21. Friday 02 Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

22. Saturday 03 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

23. Friday 09 TBA

24. Saturday 10 Blue Ridge Motorsports Park, Blue Ridge, GA

25. Friday 16 East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL

26. Saturday 17 East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL

July

27. Saturday 01 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

28. Sunday 02 TBA

29. Monday 03 Crowley’s Ridge Raceway, Paragould, AR

30. Friday 07 Columbus Speedway, Columbus, MS

31. Saturday 08 Whynot Motorsports Park, Meridian, MS

32. Friday 14 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC

33. Saturday 15 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA

34. Friday 21 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC

35. Saturday 22 Lancaster Speedway, Lancaster, SC

36. Friday 28 TBA

37. Saturday 29 Greenville Speedway, Greenville, MS

August

38. Friday 04 TBA

39. Saturday 05 TBA

40. Friday 11 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

41. Saturday 12 Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

42. Friday 18 Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA

43. Saturday 19 Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA

44. Friday 25 Clayhill Motorsports, Atwood, TN

45. Saturday 26 Clayhill Motorsports, Atwood, TN

September

46. Friday 01 Lavonia Speedway. Lavonia, GA

47. Saturday 02 Laurens County Speedway, Laurens, SC

48. Sunday 03 TBA

49. Monday 04 Tri-County Racetrack, Brasstown, NC

50. Saturday 09 Greenville Speedway, Greenville, MS

51. Friday 15 Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, FL

52. Saturday 16 Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, FL

53. Friday 22 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC

54. Saturday 23 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC

55. Saturday 30 TBA

October

56. Saturday 07 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga AL

57. Friday 20 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

58. Saturday 21 Riverside Int. Speedway, W. Memphis, AR

November

59. Friday 10 Needmore Speedway, Norman Park, GA

60. Saturday 11 Needmore Speedway, Norman Park, GA