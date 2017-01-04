2017 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt by ARP Heat Race Sponsor

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (January 4, 2017) – COMP Cams will continue its Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP primary heat race sponsorship for the 2017 season.

COMP Cams’ partnership allows Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP to pay its competitors for winning heat races, something uncommon in sprint car racing. Racers appreciate the opportunity to be rewarded for top performance in preliminary races, not just the feature.

COMP Cams competitive drive, superior engineering, and cutting-edge technology has helped it produce more champions than any other camshaft manufacturer. COMP Cams works with the best teams in sprint car racing and fits perfectly as a partner with SOD. COMP Cams has the products that will deliver.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP appreciates its long partnership with COMP Cams and works tirelessly to keep the COMP Cams out front. For more information about COMP Cams, go to www.compcams.com.

For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow Sprints On Dirt at www.sprintsondirt.com and the Sprints On Dirt Facebook page.