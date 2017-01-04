Golobic Rounds Out Clauson-Marshall Racing Chili Bowl Team

From Lonnie Wheatley

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (January 3, 2017) – The Clauson-Marshall Racing stable for next week’s Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, OK, is complete with the addition of Shane Golobic to the star-studded lineup.

Golobic joins in on the team that includes World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Knoxville Nationals champion Jason Johnson and recent Junior Knepper 55 winner Tyler Courtney.

“We have assembled one heck of a team, and I’m sure Bryan is looking down with a smile on his face knowing that we are all doing this with him in our hearts,” Golobic comments. “There is no doubt this year’s Chili Bowl will be an emotional one, but I think we are all more driven than ever to ‘Park It’ for BC.”

Golobic, a past World of Outlaws feature winner, comes off a 2016 season that included a National USCA Midget win in last March’s Shamrock Classic along with a Queens Royal triumph at Farmington, MO, and the Trophy Cup title at Tulare among a number of Sprint Car wins.

“It is hard to explain how excited and honored I am to be teaming up with Clauson-Marshall Racing / Matt Wood Racing for the Chili Bowl” Golobic says. “I have been lucky enough to drive for Matt for a little over a year now and I couldn’t ask for a better person to drive for. His passion for the sport of Midget racing is unbelievable, and it’s people like himself, Tim and Richard that make our sport so great.”

The relationship between Golobic and Clauson goes back to the early years of the Fremont, California racer’s career.

“This one might be the most personal entry I have ever had the pleasure of being involved with,” Tim Clauson explains. “His on track diversity reminds me of the person we are building this team in honor of. ”

Clauson explains the beginnings of the relationship with Golobic.

“I have known Shane since he was five years old and have been involved in his racing since that time,” Clauson says. “We have shared victory lane together since he was eight years old, winning at Gasoline Alley in a Quarter Midget. For whatever reason, we just click when we’re together. We have parked it in Quarter Midgets, Midgets and Sprint Cars and in our two attempts together at Chili Bowl we have landed in the Saturday night A Main two times.”

It’s about more than just what Golobic does on the track though.

“While Shane’s on track accomplishments are obvious, it is his off track demeanor and kindness and work ethic that makes me the most proud to have him in our cars,” Clauson explains. “At the end of the day, I wanted drivers who exemplified who Bryan was both on and off the track and there is no other person that does that any better both on and off the track.”

The Clauson-Marshall Racing team joins forces with Matt Wood Racing on Golobic’s Chili Bowl effort.

“Getting to partner with Matt Wood on Shane’s entry just adds to the personal component of this entry,” Clauson says. “Matt was Bryan’s winged car owner, but became so much more in not only Bryan’s life but our family’s life as well. Matt has become a very dear friend and might be the one guy I know who has more passion for the sport than what I think I have. It will be fun to see who can get to the Tulsa Expo Center the earliest every morning to start unloading cars.”

Matt Wood shares Clauson’s enthusiasm for the upcoming Chili Bowl effort.

“I have to be the luckiest guy in racing,” Wood exclaims. “I got a chance to race with my son for 11 years. I got out of racing for three days, then struck a deal with Bryan Clauson that would change my life forever. Then there was a short stint with Kerry Madsen that I thoroughly enjoyed, got out of racing for about seven days, and then was fortunate enough to partner with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., and have Joey Saldana drive our World of Outlaws car in 2017 and now get to announce Shane Golobic as one of our six Chili Bowl entries. Shane represents the best of every driver I’ve had. He is the consummate professional in the car.”

Wood is pleased to team with the Clauson-Marshall Racing team.

“Bryan forged a bond between Tim and I that will last a lifetime,” Wood explains. “Being a part of anything that involves people the caliber of Tim Clauson, Richard Marshall and Shane Golobic is an absolute honor.”

Richard Marshall describes just how Golobic fits into the Clauson-Marshall Racing mix.

“One of the things that makes this year’s driver line-up special is our diversity of backgrounds, resumes and personalities,” Marshall says. “Not only is Shane a winning race car driver, but also a degreed Engineer.”

Marshall continues, “I admire his focus and goal-oriented approach to the sport. He not only strives to be a better driver, but enjoys diving into the engineering to help discover what will make our car perform better on the track. What Shane does share with this year’s Chili Bowl teammates is how he carries himself on and off the track. That is extremely important for us.”

Marshall appreciates the opportunity to pursue a Golden Driller at the Tulsa Expo Raceway next week.

“Like Matt, I just feel like a plain lucky guy!” Marshall points out. “I get to work some of the most quality people in the sport and win races with our racing family. Jennifer and I start getting butterflies in our stomachs this time of year. This year’s Chili Bowl is taking that to a new level! Bryan would be proud.”

Golobic’s tenth career Chili Bowl officially gets under way with next Thursday night’s qualifying card as he guns for a fifth career Saturday night championship feature start.

“Tim and I have been family close to 20 years now and we have a bond that will never be broken,” Golobic explains. “Racing together has always felt so natural, and our results have reflected it. I can’t thank Tim and Richard Marshall enough for all that they have done to get this program together. I have never had more confidence heading into a Chili Bowl, and I am excited to see what this team can do.”

Additional information regarding the Clauson-Marshall Racing team is available at www.clausonmarshallracing.com.