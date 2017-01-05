Ian Madsen Closes 2016 and Opens 2017 in Victory Lane

From Peterson Media

Taking part in some epic battles to close out the year at Valvoline Raceway, Ian Madsen put an exclamation point on 2016 and got 2017 off to a great start as he picked up a pair of wins with the Watson’s Express Transport team.

“This car was extremely fast all week and it was great to get a couple of wins for this team,” Madsen said. “Rob and Sandra Watson gave me a great opportunity down here and Rib, Clinton, and Dwayne are really working hard to give us a fast racecar.”

Back on December 30th, Madsen would get his night started off by timing the Watson’s Express Transport No. 66 machine in fastest in qualifying time trials before picking up a third place finish during his heat race.

Rolling off the grid from the 10th starting spot, Madsen showed he had an extremely strong piece as he began working his way through a very tough field of cars. Battling with his brother, Kerry, at times, Madsen would use a restart with three laps left in the contest to get around Kyle Larson and go on to claim his second New South Wales Title closing a very exciting 2016 calendar year.

With the calendar changing over to 2017, Madsen would return to the Valvoline Raceway looking for another strong performance during the Annual Firecracker-50.

Timing in eighth fastest in qualifying time trials, Madsen would finish second in his heat race and find himself on the front row for the grueling feature event. The opening 20-circuits were extremely memorable as Madsen and American racer, Brad Sweet put on an epic battle as they fought hard for the top spot until the caution flag led into a scheduled red flag for the Firework celebration.

When the action resumed Madsen was able to shake Sweet who had trouble in turns one and two, and was able to open up a comfortable lead. With Brooke Tatnell and Kerry keeping tabs on Madsen, he would take the checkered flag on the 44th lap as the sky opened up and rain began to fall.

“Both nights were a blast,” Madsen added. “We have some time to regroup, and hopefully we can again run well next week at the Darley race.”

While Madsen continues to run in his native Australia, he is also excited to point out that his KCP Racing team back in Iowa is currently busy preparing to open their 2017 season with the All Stars and World of Outlaws during Florida Speedweek in Mid-February.

“I have to also thank my guys back home for all of their hard work,” Madsen added. “I am lucky enough to be down here enjoying Summer, but they are in Iowa in the cold getting ready for Florida.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Team Kline Electric, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, TammyHeckart.com, Caliber Iowa, Quality Traffic Control, Flatrate, Inc., Speck USA, Bergen Paulsen, Coverage Direct, Finer Cuts Lawn and Landscape, Lucas Oil, and Revolution Race Gear for their support this season.