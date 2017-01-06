Sprint Car Challenge Tour Announces Updates to the 2017 Schedule

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Cal. (January 5, 2017) — With the new year now upon us the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards is pleased to announce a couple of revisions to the previously released 2017 schedule of events.

The first year Winged 360 Sprint Car series would like to welcome the always hooked up & exciting Petaluma Speedway to the inaugural slate of races. The Sonoma-Marin County Fairgrounds based 3/8 mile clay oval will host SCCT dates on Saturday April 29 and a special Monday showcase on July 3. The familiar adobe oval has become a favorite for fans over the years and is a great addition for the tour.

“Winged 360 Sprint Cars have been an integral part of the Petaluma Speedway menu for nearly 30 years. We’re very proud of our weekly Pit Stop USA Series and feel that the design template and backing of the new Sprint Car Challenge Tour will help to enhance our program,” stated Rick Faeth Petaluma Speedway Promoter.

To make room for the new additions to the schedule Placerville Speedway will now hold the Nor Cal Posse Shootout in September as a non-sanctioned race, separate from the series. In addition to that the previously released May 6 date at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring will shift to Friday August 25. The modifications will allow the series to stay at a manageable 12-race schedule for the initial season.

“We’re definitely happy to have Rick Faeth and Petaluma Speedway on board with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards this season,” said Scott Russell, promoter of Placerville Speedway and one of the principals with SCCT. “We hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas & New Year’s holiday with their family & loved ones. Now that 2017 is here I know that we are all really excited to get the season underway in April.”

The 2017 Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards championship-finale at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 4 will also have a slight twist that’s sure to please fans. That night will find SCCT & the Civil War 360 Sprint Car Series co-sanctioning the Winged 360 portion of the event. For point & payout purposes, drivers must declare which series they are competing under during sign-in. The King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series will also be competing that night, meaning that Northern California will crown three individual champions in one huge evening of competition.

Thanks to generous support from Matt Wood of Elk Grove Ford and David Abreu of Abreu Vineyards the initial champion of the series will be awarded $10,000 of an over $60,000 point fund. The top 15 teams following the series will also participate in the substantial year-end point fund.

Basic purse payouts will see $2,500-to-win the A-main, and thanks to John Bianchi of Bianchi Farms, $400-to-start the feature event. No matter the car count, every team entered will be taking home a share of the monetary awards. NASCAR star and open wheel enthusiast Kyle Larson has also offered a $500 bonus to any full-time team who wins a feature event, allowing the winner’s share to potentially grow to $3,000.

The tour will debut with a substantial contingency package that will provide over $20,000 in certificates and cash to racers that display the sponsor decals over the course of the 12 race season. Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services will also provide a $1,000 prize to the series Rookie of the Year.

The rulebook for the new series will be available on the SCCT website in the next couple of weeks. In addition to that the format will also be finalized in the weeks ahead.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its inaugural season on Saturday April 1 at the Antioch Speedway in Antioch, CA. It will mark the first California-based traveling Winged Sprint Car series event at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds facility since 2013. More info on the event will be out in the coming weeks.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Bianchi Farms, All Star Performance, ART, BR Motorsports, Bullard Construction, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Jocko’s Sprint Parts, King Racing Products, LRB Race Products, MW Metal Works, Pit Stop USA, RacePartsTrader.com, CRV Carbon Solutions, Chris Kenner Racing Specialties/ Security Race Products & Auto Meter.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour & follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT.

Revised 2017 Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour Presented by Abreu Vineyards Schedule

Saturday April 1: Antioch Speedway

Saturday April 15: Placerville Speedway

Saturday April 29: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday May 27: Stockton Dirt Track

Saturday June 17: Antioch Speedway

Saturday June 24: Calistoga Speedway (Wine Country Classic)

Sunday July 2: Stockton Dirt Track (Jimmy Sills Classic)

Monday July 3: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 29: Fernley 95A Speedway

Friday August 25: Placerville Speedway

Saturday August 26: Stockton Dirt Track (Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Saturday November 4: Stockton Dirt Track (34th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson)