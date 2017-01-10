Eight Inductees Announced for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame “Class of 2017”

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (January 10, 2017) – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the names of its eight inductees for 2017. Those that will be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 3, during the twenty-eighth annual ceremonies in Knoxville, Iowa, are:

Drivers: Dave Darland, Tony Elliott, Terry McCarl.

Owners-Mechanics-Builders-Manufacturers-Car Sponsors: Guy Forbrook, John Singer.

Promoters-Officials-Media Members-Event/Series Sponsors: Doug Auld, W. Pat Sullivan.

Pre-1945: Earl Cooper.

According to National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation executive director Bob Baker, “I know I say this every year, but we truly are very proud of the work done by our 72-member National Induction Committee. I think we have a great group of inductees this year, with most being honored in their lifetime. We look forward to our twenty-eighth induction banquet on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, on June 3.”

Those seeking more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame can visit www.sprintcarhof.com. Also, the museum can be reached at 641-842-6176.