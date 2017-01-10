FALS Classic Features IRA, MOWA, WAR, and More

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (January 10, 2017) — POWRi and Fairbury American Legion Speedway officials are pleased to release the dates for the inaugural Sprint Mania’s FALS Classic on Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th. In what will feature some of the best action-packed racing for wing and non-wing sprint cars, the famed quarter mile bullring known as FALS will come to life in October for the first time in speedway history.

The weekend will be dual highlighted by the 410 winged sprints which will be sanctioned by MOWA and IRA, while the 410 non-wing sprint cars will be sanctioned by the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car Series and the Wisconsin WingLESS Series. Open wheel Modifieds will be in action both nights, making three outstanding classes for this inaugural event.

“It has been a vision of ours to build a fun, exciting weekend of racing in the fall once all of our fairground improvements were finished,” stated Matt Curl, Promoter of Fairbury American Legion Speedway. “The excitement becomes a reality this year when we get a chance to see 410 winged and 410 non-winged sprints in the same venue for a weekend. The opportunity to work with Kenny Brown and Jason McCord at POWRi, along with Steve Sinclair from the IRA series, and Kenny Dobson from the MOWA series, will ensure this event is very successful and around for many years to come.”

Friday, October 6th will pay $2000-to-win for both sprint car divisions, while Saturday, October 7th will feature $4000-to-win sprint car main events. Complete payouts and further event information for the inaugural Sprint Mania’s FALS Classic will be released when available.

“POWRi is very excited to work with Matt Curl, Leroy Rodriguez, and the entire Fairbury American Legion Speedway staff to create what will turn into a staple event in sprint car racing,” stated Jason McCord, POWRi Director of Competition. “This new event will be a weekend that all sprint and race fans will want to circle on their calendar. Matt and the entire fair board staff care about what the fans want and always make sure the track is in great condition to put on an exciting show. This is going to be a lot of fun for everyone.”

For further information about Sprint Mania, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

For further information on Fairbury American Legion Speedway, visit www.fairburyspeedway.com.