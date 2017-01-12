Tickets on Sale for Inaugural World of Outlaws event at Gator Motorplex

From SLS Promotions

WILLIS, Texas (January 11, 2017) — Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural “Gator Outlaw Bash,” featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas on Saturday, March 4, 2017 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Jason Johnson, who scored the biggest win of his career last season, in the $150,000-to-win Knoxville Nationals at the historic Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, is the only driver competing full-time, with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series that has raced at Gator Motorplex in the past.

The veteran driver has been very successful in a limited number of starts at the venue, in 360-sprint car competition, finishing first or second in all four of the races he has competed in at Gator Motorplex. Johnson was victorious at the quarter-mile bullring in ASCS competition in 2009 and 2011 and also has a pair of runner-up finishes at the track.

Battling Johnson in 2017 on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series circuit is a talented group of full-time competitors, including eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, 2013 series titlist Daryn Pittman, Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Joey Saldana, Shane Stewart, Jason Sides, Paul McMahan and Greg Wilson along with up-and-coming young drivers Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp, as well as rookie contender Brent Marks from Pennsylvania.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will be joined on Saturday, March 4 by the Southern United Sprints, a division of IMCA RaceSaver Sprints.

