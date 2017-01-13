Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour releases 2017 schedule

From Gary Thomas

SANTA ROSA, Cal. (January 13, 2017) — The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour has officially released the 2017 schedule of events, which showcases 12 events at five different tracks throughout Northern California.

The season starts on Saturday February 25 with the lone visit this season to the Marysville Raceway for the annual Sherm & Loree Toller Memorial. The event is the official kick-off for Sprint Car racing in Northern California and always finds a packed house of fans in attendance. The tour will also compete in a pair of events at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway, with those being the Saturday March 11 Silver Cup Race of Champions and the annual Wednesday night Gold Cup Race of Champions opener on September 6.

The always sticky Petaluma Speedway will play host to three events, with those taking place on April 1, June 10 and the Soares Classic on August 12. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway will also host a trio of races, with the dates being Saturday April 15, Friday August 25 and a special Thursday event on September 21 to help open the Nor Cal Posse Shootout. The Stockton Dirt Track will hold three events this season, including May 27, the Jimmy Sills Classic on Sunday July 2 and the Tribute to Gary Patterson on Friday November 3.

An increased purse this season for the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will see a minimum of $1200-to-win & $175-to-start each night, with Pit Stop USA being the A-main sponsor. Heat race winners will receive $100 thanks to the support of LRB Enterprises (Heat one), Speedmart (Heat two) and Benic Enterprises (Heat three).

The series champion this year will be awarded with a solid $1500 out of a beefed up points fund that will pay out the top-10 drivers at season’s end. There will be no entry fees and no membership fees for competitors to run tour events.

The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour is still looking for addition marketing partners. If interested please contact Scott Hall at scotthallracing@gmail.com

“We’re definitely happy with how the schedule came out and want to thank all of the tracks for coming on board this season,” said Rick Faeth, promoter of Petaluma Speedway. “There’s a lot of interest in the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour this year and I think it will be one of the strongest season’s we’ve seen for Wingless Spec Sprint racing in Northern California. We can’t wait to open the season at the Toller Memorial in Marysville on February 25.”

Veteran Sprint Car driver Scott Hall also spoke about the season ahead. “We really want to thank all of the companies that are supporting the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour this year. It’s been great to see so many people come together to lend their support and the teams will be in for a great season.”

C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Schedule

Saturday February 25: Marysville Raceway (Sherm & Loree Toller Memorial)

Saturday March 11: Silver Dollar Speedway (Silver Cup)

Saturday April 1: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday April 15: Placerville Speedway

Saturday May 27: Stockton Dirt Track

Saturday June 10: Petaluma Speedway

Sunday July 2: Stockton Dirt Track (Jimmy Sills Classic)

Saturday August 12: Petaluma Speedway (Soares Classic)

Friday August 25: Placerville Speedway

Wednesday September 6: Silver Dollar Speedway (Gold Cup)

Thursday September 21: Placerville Speedway (Nor Cal Posse Shootout)

Friday November 3: Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Gary Patterson)