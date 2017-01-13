POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Car Series Schedule Released

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (January 13, 2017) — The newly formed POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Car Series schedule has been released, featuring an agenda comprised of 13 events. Starting off 2017, the WAR East Sprint Cars debut at Fayette County Speedway on Saturday, April 1st for their Season Opener.

On Thursday, April 27th, the East Sprint Cars will visit Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois for the event dubbed Throwback Thursday. Throwback Thursday will feature the WAR East Sprint Cars, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget Series. Dirt Oval at Route 66 shares the same hallowed ground as the famed Chicagoland Speedway and the Route 66 Dragstrip.

The POWRi Lucas Oil War East Sprint Car Series will also partake in two events of Illinois SPEED Week. On Thursday, June 1st the East Sprint Cars will again meet up with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget Series at Fairbury American Legion Speedway for night one of Illinois SPEED Week. Friday, June 2nd, all three divisions will travel to Jacksonville Speedway and join with the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro Series for night two.

Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st the East Sprint Cars will join the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car Series for Border Wars, the solo co-sanctioned weekend on the docket. Friday’s show will take place at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois. Saturday, the short jaunt will be made to St. Francois County Raceway in Farmington, Missouri to round out the weekend.

October 6th and 7th will be the inaugural Sprint Mania at Fairbury American Legion Speedway, featuring both wing and non-wing sprint cars. Friday, October 6th will pay $2000-to-win for both sprint car divisions, while Saturday, October 7th will feature $4000-to-win. Complete payouts and further event information will be released when available.

Other standout events include two appearances at Jacksonville Speedway, with the first coming on April 21st. The later comes on October 13th, alongside the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro Series. July 21st the WAR East Sprint Cars will head to the Champaign County Fairgrounds, which represents a significant milestone for the series, as this will be the first sanctioned race of sprint cars at the Champaign County Fairgrounds since the late 1970’s.

July 22nd the WAR East Sprint Cars will invade the high-banked Spoon River Speedway. August 18th features the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Cars at Lincoln Speedway for the opening night of the Springfield Fair weekend.

Sat, April 1 Fayette County Speedway – Season Opener

Fri, April 21 Jacksonville Speedway

Thu, April 27 Route 66 – Season Opener

Thu, June 1 Fairbury Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Fri, June 2 Jacksonville Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Fri, June 30* Belle-Clair – Border Wars

Sat, July 1* St. Francis County Raceway – Border Wars

Fri, July 21 Champaign County Fairgrounds – Champaign Fair

Sat, July 22 Spoon River Speedway

Fri, Aug 18 Lincoln Speedway – Springfield Fair

Fri, Oct 6 Fairbury Speedway – Sprint Mania

Sat, Oct 7 Fairbury Speedway – Sprint Mania

Fri, Oct 13 Jacksonville Speedway

Co-Sanction – *POWRi WAR