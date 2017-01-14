2017 MSCS Schedule Released

From Eldon Butcher

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (January 14, 2017) — The Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series officials have completed the process of scheduling events for 2017. There will be 17 MSCS sanctioned events at 6 different speedways. The schedule is balanced with events each month from April until October.

The first month of competition begins with the “Indiana Open Wheel . Com Racin’ Fest” on Saturday night April 8th at the Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN. The winner will receive $4,000. MSCS and USAC will race together in the “Spring Showdown” at Tri-State Speedway on April 15th. This co-sanctioned event will pay $5,000 to win! MSCS will then appear in the “Spring Fling” at the half mile Terre Haute Action Track on Sunday April 30th with $3,000 to be paid to the winner.

The MSCS appearance at Montpelier Motor Speedway will be held earlier this year with racing scheduled there on Saturday May 6th. The Tri-State Speedway will host the MSCS Sprints twice in May. Racing will be on Saturday the 13th and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend which is the 28th. Saturday that weekend, MSCS will be at Lincoln Park Speedway.

Brownstown Speedway will host an MSCS event on Saturday June 24th. The date at the Jackson County Fairgrounds falls at the very heart of the schedule and will thus be a pivotal stop for the series. June 10th MSCS will be at Tri-State Speedway. July 2nd is the date for this year’s “Sprint Stampede” at Haubstadt. That event follows the “Bill Gardner Sprintacular” on the first at Lincoln Park Speedway.

Racing begins in August with the prestigious Hoosier Sprint Nationals to be held at Tri-State Speedway on the fifth and will pay $5,000 to the winner. Shady Hill Speedway will host the non-wing MSCS drivers for the first time on Friday August 11th. The quarter mile track is located at Medaryville, Indiana. The MSCS Sprints will return to Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway for a fourth time this season on August 12th.

September holds two big challenges. The Labor Day Weekend Challenge on Sunday September 3rd at Tri-State Speedway will pay $3,000 to win. At mid month, the 16th, MSCS will return to Haubstadt along with the USAC Sprints to participate in the biggest race of the year. The “Haubstadt Hustler” will pay $10,000 to win and thus attract the best sprint car drivers in the nation.

Tri-State Speedway will host the MSCS Season Finale on October 7th. This year’s event will be increased with the winner receiving $5,000 and the accompanying “Harvest Cup.” A continuing tradition has the new MSCS Champion and Rookie of the Year being honored at the track. Brady Short of Mitchell, IN, was the 2016 MSCS Champion. Tyler Hewitt of Marion, IN, was Rookie of the Year. Each new season produces different competitors to challenge the established drivers and add to the overall excitement.

Any changes or additions to the schedule will be announced with a news release at that time. Everyone can follow breaking news for the series by visiting the MSCS facebook page or mscssprints.com.

2017 Midwest Sprint Car Series Schedule

APR 08 Sat Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, IN

$ 4,000

Indiana Open Wheel . Com Racin’ Fest

APR 15 Sat Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN (USAC/MSCS)

$ 5,000

Spring Showdown

APR 30 Sun Terre Haute Action track, Terre Haute, IN

$ 3,000

The Spring Fling

MAY 06 Sat Montpelier Motor Speedway, Montpelier, IN

$ 2,000

MSCS at MMS

MAY 13 Sat Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 2,500

Midwest Madness (+ MOWA SPRINTS)

MAY 27 Sat Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, IN

$ 2,500

Memorial Weekend Special

MAY 28 Sun Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 2,500

Memorial Weekend Classic

JUN 10 Sat Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 2,500

Tri-State Summer Showdown

JUN 24 Sat Brownstown Speedway, Brownstown, IN

$ 2,000

Sprint Spectacular

JUL 01 Sat Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, IN

$ 3,000

Bill Gardner Sprintacular

JUL 02 Sun Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 2,500

Southern Indiana Sprint Stampede (+MOWA

Sprints)

AUG 05 Sat Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 5,000

13th Annual Hoosier Sprint Nationals

AUG 11 Fri Shady Hill Speedway, Medaryville, IN

$ 2,000

First Appearance

AUG 12 Sat Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville, IN

$ 3,000

Return to Putnamville

SEP 03 Sun Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 3,000

Labor Day Weekend Challenge

SEP 16 Sat Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN (MSCS/USAC)

$ 10,000

The Haubstadt Hustler (Rain Date – Sun.

Sep. 17)

OCT 07 Sat Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN

$ 5,000

The Harvest Cup (Rain Date – Sunday Oct. 8)