Bergman Opens Chili Bowl Nationals Prelim Night With Heat Race Win

From Inside Line Promotions

TULSA, Okla. (January 17, 2017) – Seth Bergman got off to a strong start last Tuesday during the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire.

Bergman powered to a heat race win inside the River Spirit Expo Center to open his preliminary night at the premier midget event.

“It’s important to move forward every time you hit the track at the Chili Bowl,” he said. “We were able to maximize our points by winning the heat race after starting on the outside of the front row and make a qualifier.”

Unfortunately, Bergman, who was driving for A.J. Felker Racing, placed sixth in the qualifier and he didn’t end up with enough combined heat race and qualifier points to lock into the main event. That relegated him to a B Main, which he started fifth – only one spot out of a transfer.

Bergman battled for a transfer position throughout the race before ending seventh. That relegated toward the back of an E Main on Saturday.

“You can’t have any hiccups to put yourself in contention at the Chili Bowl and we had a couple during our preliminary night,” he said. “We ended up passing a few cars in the E Main, but it wasn’t the showing we were hoping for. I want to thank A.J. and his team for the opportunity. It was a fun week.”

Bergman maneuvered from 12th to sixth place in Saturday’s E Main, but the transponder wasn’t working and he was scored as a DNF.