Paul McMahan Advances To Chili Bowl B Main With Destiny Motorsports

From Peterson Media

Kicking the 2017 season off at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, Paul McMahan and Destiny Motorsports would have a very strong showing that would see them race their way into the Saturday night B Main event until an on track incident would bring the busy week to a close.

“We had an extremely fast hot rod at the Chili Bowl, and I had an absolute blast,” Paul McMahan said. “Huge thanks to everyone who made it possible, and I can’t wait to get back there next year.”

Getting on track Wednesday night, McMahan would be the talk of social media after a very strong heat race. Lining up in the third row of his heat, the Hendersonville, TN driver would make some big time move as he worked his way to the point and captured the heat race win.

Moving into one of four qualifier races, McMahan would line up in the sixth spot before racing to a fifth place finish and moving into the preliminary night feature event.

Lining up in the seventh row of the feature event, McMahan would find himself battling with some stiff competition in the likes of David Gravel and Parker Price-Miller. Doing all he could to put himself in a good position for Saturday night’s finale, McMahan would close his prelim night out with a 13th place finish.

Finding himself in one of the twin ‘C’ main events on Saturday night, McMahan was determined to keep his Chili Bowl alive. Turning in a strong a showing in the ‘C’, McMahan would charge from sixth to second and keep his night alive.

The ‘B’ Main however did not go quite as well for McMahan and the Destiny Motorsports team. As driver fought tooth and nail to earn one of the final six spots into the Championship feature event, the gloves would come off a bit and McMahan would be victimized early in the race and his Chili Bowl would come to a close.

“The Chili Bowl is a tough race and things happen on the short track,” McMahan said. “Unfortunately as you get closer to the ‘A’ things get a little more feisty and we were on the short end of the stick. It was a fun week, and hopefully it is a sign of things to come for us this year. Again, huge thanks to everyone who made this possible.”

Destiny Motorsports would like to thank MonDak Portables, Ft. Union Supply and Trading, Champion Brand Lubricants, All Star Performance, KSE Racing Products, FK Indy, HRP, KPC, PPM Titanium, Chalk Stix, Wilwood, Kieizer Wheels, Simpson, Petersen Media, My Race Pass, Speedway Engines, FK Rod Ends, Boss Signs and Graphics, Classic Ink, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, and BulterBuilt for their continued support.