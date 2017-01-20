Boone Speedway Adds IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Division

From Boone Speedway

BOONE, Iowa (January 20, 2017) — IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars will be new to weekly race programs this season at Boone Speedway.

The winged division last ran at Boone during the 2009 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.

“The timing to sanction Sprint Cars is right,” said Promoter Robert Lawton. “They are a good fit with the other IMCA divisions we run weekly.”

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks and Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods are all on the April 8 Frostbuster card at Boone, with the first local track points awarded on April 15.

Fifteen weekly events are on the tentative schedule for the Sprint Cars, with track points given April 22 through Aug. 5.

“Sprint Cars bring a whole different flavor to a race track,” Lawton said. “There’s nothing else like them. They are unlike any other division we are running now.”

“Sprint Cars continue to be one of our fastest growing divisions and Boone Speedway is the perfect track to continue that growth,” observed IMCA Vice President of Operations Jim Stannard. “They’ll be an excellent fit for the Saturday program at Boone.”

The 2017 season will be the 35th consecutive year IMCA has sanctioned the Modified division at Boone Speedway.