Smith Puts New Team Together to Take on All Stars in 2017

From Shawn Miller

KUNKLETOWN, Penn. (January 20, 2017) – Ryan Smith will return to the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions tour in 2017 with a new team concept.

Smith has been hard at work throughout the winter putting a team together to challenge for the All Star title. Smith campaigned with the traveling series in 2015, when he finished seventh in the championship standings after earning three feature wins along the way.

“This will be a partnership with Tom and Sherry Leidig and Rob Warko and me,” he said. “This will give us the resources to be successful. We’re going to start in Florida with Tom and Sherry Leidig’s No. 59 and run the eight races down there. Rob Warko and The Warko Group will be on the car. Rob will be a huge part in this operation.

“Tom and Sherry are fantastic people who love this sport and Rob has been steadfast in his support for me since Day 1. I will work hard to make them proud and give them the results they deserve. The All Star tour works perfectly for us as all the races are pretty close to our home. There are some new tracks on the schedule that I’m excited to get to.”

Smith said the team plans to run the marquee sprint car events like the Williams Grove National Open, the Knoxville Nationals, the World Finals and the Kings Royal just to name a few.

“With Tom and Sherry and Rob all on board we have the resources available to compete for wins and that has me very pumped up,” he said.

Smith’s season will begin with the All Stars at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., Feb. 9-11 before shifting to Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., Feb. 15-16 followed by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tripleheader at Volusia Speedway Park Feb. 17-19.