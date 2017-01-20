Tatnell Wins the Opening Night of the 2017 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

WARRNAMBOOL, Aus. (January 21, 2017) — Brooke Tatnell won the opening night of the 45th annual Lucas Oil Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway. Brad Sweet, Kerry Madsen, Grant Anderson, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

45th Annual Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, AU

Friday January 20, 2017

Feature: 1.W2 – Brooke Tatnell, 2. USA99 – Brad Sweet, 3. A1 – Kerry Madsen, 4. V37 – Grant Anderson,5. N99 – Carson Macedo, 6. V10 – Kyle Hirst, 7. Q83 – David Murcott, 8. NQ21 – Jordyn Brazier, 9. ACT2 – Ben Atkinson, 10. USA21 – Brian Brown, 11. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh, 12. V90 – Corey McCullagh, 13. V3 – Ian Loudoun, 14. V47 – Tim Rankin, 15. V25 – Jack Lee, 16. N48 – Jackson Delamont, 17. V73 – Charles Hunter, 18. V70 – John Vogels, 19. S45 – Jake Tranter, 20. NQ17 – Luke Oldfield, 21 – S2 – Craig Vanderstelt, 22. Q16 – Bryan Mann, 23. W3 – Steven lines, 24. W12 – Daniel Harding