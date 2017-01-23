Canale Insurance & Accounting the Official Sponsor of Oswego Speedway Yellow Flag

From Roy Sova

OSWEGO, NY (January 23, 2017) – Ever since the Oswego Speedway 2-seat Supermodified made its debut, Canale Insurance & Accounting has been the title sponsor. With the 2-seat Supermodified taking a hiatus for the 2017 racing season, Canale Insurance & Accounting wanted to continue to have high profile exposure at the track.

“We wanted something that would really stand out,” said Canale Insurance & Accounting owner Dave Canale. He continued, “We wanted something that would keep our name in front of the race fan like the 2- seat Supermodified did.” The 2-seat Supermodified was on the track at least twice every night giving fans the thrill of a lifetime ride.

After considering several different ideas it was decided Canale Insurance & Accounting would be the official sponsor of the yellow flag at the Oswego Speedway. “That’s what insurance is all about” said Canale, “people can have the yellow flag thrown at them any time and they need to be prepared. A car accident, storm damage to the home, someone gets hurt at your business, any number of bad things can happen and you want to know you have the best insurance coverage.”

Canale Insurance & Accounting, with offices in Oswego and Fulton, is an independent insurance agency. They handle over two dozen different insurance lines. That means they can shop your insurance, getting you the best possible coverage at the least cost. Bundling your insurance can save you even more money.

During the 2017 racing season, every time the yellow flag comes out at the Oswego Speedway you’ll be reminded that bad things can happen to good people at any time and the yellow flag could be thrown at you. “We just want to remind people that the lack of the proper insurance could really hurt you financially and personally,” said Canale.

To have a little fun with sponsoring the yellow flag, Canale Insurance & Accounting is going to award a yellow flag T-shirt each week to one person who brings out the yellow flag.

For more information on Oswego Speedway visit online at www.oswegospeedway.com, follow on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway, or like on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.