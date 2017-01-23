Patriot Sprint Tour Teams Up With United Racing Club Labor Day Weekend

From Paul T. Harkenrider

Sodus, NY (January 23, 2017) — With the announcement of the United Racing Club’s schedule this past weekend at the Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will be heading to the historic Williams Grove Speedway Friday, September 1, Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday, September 2, and Path Valley Speedway Park Sunday, September 3.

This tour returns to the Grove for the first time since 2011 when the Patriots teamed up with URC in a special event. Sunbury, PA driver Mark Smith won that event in his Mach Chassis No. 1. This will be the first ever visit to Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, PA!

Selinsgrove Speedway however has been a mainstay visit with the Patriot Sprint Tour for the last few seasons as being a part of the Joe Whitcomb Memorial in June. Last season’s Joe Whitcomb Memorial was won by 2016 United Racing Club Series champion, Davie Franek, of Wantage, New Jersey. Franek also won with the Patriots last season at Little Valley during our Bonnell’s Collision Center Western Weekend, and then at Fonda Speedway for the Kramer Williamson Memorial.

This will be the Patriot Sprint Tour’s 15th season of racing operation dating back to 2003 and the 11th under the Mike Emhof Motorsports Inc. umbrella.

This will however be the URC’s 70th season of operation, which is the longest running traveling sprint car series in the nation. It is under the management of Rick Weller (President), and 9 time URC Champion, Curt Michael (Vice President).

Once again, the Patriot Sprint Tour season schedule is near completion and is set to be another great year for sprint car racing in the Northeast. As always, the first event on the calendar will be the New York State Motorsports Exposition and Trade show at the Center of Progress building on the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY. The dates for that will be Saturday March 11, and Sunday March 12.

The racing begins at Outlaw Speedway on Friday, April 21 as part of the Outlaw Spring Nationals. It will be a full point show and a challenge event with the Empire Super Sprints, and United Racing Club. Then the following night April 22, the 2017 PST Canadian Series will kick off at the Merrittville Speedway as part of their Spring Sizzler, Jason Barney has secured victory at the Thorold, ONT facility the last two seasons.

A tentative schedule will be released within the next few weeks, and an official hard copy will be distributed at the Motorsports Expo.