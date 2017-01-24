33 Events Set for 2017 USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Calendar

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS (January 24, 2017) — A full plate of 33 events is on the menu for competitors during the 2017 USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Championship season.

Within those 33 dates includes the season-opener on Feb. 18 at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin that pairs the IMRA with the Midwest Thunder Midgets on the indoor bullring, one of five non-points, “special events” on the calendar along with a tour of Illinois during D2 Speedweek on June 1-2-3-4 at Fairbury, Jacksonville, Macon and Lincoln before stopping at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on July 21.

The bulk of the championship race will be decided at two familiar stops: Burlington, Iowa’s 34 Raceway and Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Illinois. The track in Burlington will host the series 11 times in 2017 on Apr. 22, May 6-20-28, June 11 & 24, July 8 & 22, Aug. 5 & 26 and Sept. 2. Spoon River showcases the IMRA on 14 occasions this season on Apr. 29, May 13 & 27, June 10 & 17, July 1 & 15, Aug. 12 & 19 and Sept. 3-9-16-23-30).

The Illinois State Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Arena in Springfield welcomes the series on July 3 as the series shares the bill with the USAC National Midget Championship in its debut at the one-sixth-mile for the “Adam Lopez Illinois Midget Nationals.”

On Sept. 8, the series visits Jacksonville Speedway before the final four-race stretch at Spoon River concludes the season.

2017 USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SCHEDULE

Feb 18: (SE-M) Southern Illinois Center (Du Quoin, IL)

Apr 22: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Apr 29: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

May 6: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

May 13: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

May 20: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

May 27: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

May 28: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Jun 1: (SE) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

Jun 2: (SE) Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Jun 3: (SE) Macon Speedway (Macon, IL)

Jun 4: (SE) Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL)

Jun 10: (M) Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Jun 11: (M) 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Jun 17: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Jun 24: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Jul 1: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Jul 3: Illinois State Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Arena (Springfield, IL)

Jul 8: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Jul 15: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Jul 21: (SE) Champaign County Fairgrounds (Champaign, IL)

Jul 22: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Aug 5: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Aug 12: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Aug 19: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Aug 26: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Sep 2: 34 Raceway (Burlington, IA)

Sep 3: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Sep 8: (M) Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Sep 9: Spoon River Speedway (Canton