2018 Chili Bowl Dates And Ticket Information Released

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 25, 2017) — The 32nd running of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire may be just under a year away, but tickets for the biggest indoor Midget race in the world go on sale in just over two months’ time.

Starting Wednesday, March 1, 2017, the offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals will begin renewing tickets for the 2018 event, which is scheduled to take place January 9-13, 2018 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. As soon as tickets go up for renewal, the list for new ticket orders will also begin.

The deadline to renew is Friday, April 28, 2017. Tickets will be pulled by hand over the next month. As soon as all renewed tickets have been pulled, new ticket orders will be filled as long as tickets are available.

Reserved Seat tickets for the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are sold in four day (Wednesday-Saturday) and five day (Tuesday-Saturday) packages only. Tuesday’s opening night is the only individual reserved seat that is sold as an individual day ticket. Four day tickets are $227, plus shipping. Five day tickets are $282, plus shipping.

Cost of shipping varies on the number of ticket orders and the location we are shipping to (domestic or international).

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday, and $60 on Saturday. Buying concurrent days does save the buyer money.

If someone with a Reserved Seat would like to upgrade to a Combo Ticket/Pit Pass, the cost is $20 per day. Upgrading to a combo pass must be done at the event.

All current ticket holders will be sent a renewal form via USPS. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Starting March 1, 2017, tickets can be renewed by phone by calling (918) 838-3777. If sending in the renewal form, those can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer. For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewals: March 1, 2017 – April 28, 2017

Four Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

**Price listed does not include shipping.

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2018

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.