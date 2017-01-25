IMCA Sprint Series of Nebraska Primed for 10 Dates in Three States

From Bob Martin

BENNINGTON, Neb. (January 25, 2017) – Ten race dates at tracks in three states comprise the 2017 schedule for the Sprint Series of Nebraska.

Each main event in the tour for IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars pays $700 to win and a minimum of $250 to start. IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, Allstar Performance State and special series points will be awarded.

The series visits two tracks for the first time: Raceway Park in Jefferson, S.D., on June 18 and the Belleville, Kan., High Banks on July 3. The latter will be co-sanctioned with the United Rebel Sprint Series.

Nebraska venues on the schedule include I-80 Speedway, Eagle Raceway, U.S. 30 Speedway and Boone County Raceway.

More information about the third annual series is available from Director Roger Hadan at 402 639-4722.

2017 Sprint Series of Nebraska schedule – Saturday, April 1 at I-80 Speedway, Greenwood; Saturday, April 15 at Eagle Raceway; Thursday, April 27 at U.S. 30 Speedway, Columbus; Thursday, May 18 at U.S. 30 Speedway, Columbus; Sunday, June 18 at Raceway Park, Jefferson, S.D.; Thursday, June 22 at U.S. 30 Speedway, Columbus; Monday, July 3 at Belleville, Kan., High Banks; Wednesday, July 12 at Boone County Raceway, Albion; Thursday, July 27 at U.S. 30 Speedway, Columbus; and Friday, Sept. 8 at Eagle Raceway.