Kyle Offill’s Year of Uncharted Territory Off and Running

From Petersen Media

Coming off of an impressive 2016 season with the BCRA Midget Lites where he earned Rookie of the Year honors and finished second in series points, 16-year-old driver, Kyle Offill, is ready for another rookie season in 2017 after getting the year started by competing in his first Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

“Getting to run the Chili Bowl was a great experience,” Kyle Offill said. “It was my first time racing a midget, and to do it at an event like that really allowed me to learn a lot and I thank everyone that made it possible.”

Teaming up with Bob and Adrian Berryhill as well as Davey Ray and his RAYPRO team, the Tracy, CA driver would make his maiden voyage at the blockbuster midget race. Taking to the Expo Center on Tuesday night, Offill would start and finish third during his heat race, and earn a spot in an all-important qualifier.

Working his way from 10th to eighth in the qualifier, Offill would move into the preliminary night ‘B’ main where he would line up in the 12th spot and work his way up to 10th.

After three more nights of the near 400 cars each running their qualifying night, Offill would find himself in one of the twin ‘F’ main events on Saturday afternoon. Just as he had done on his qualifying night, he continued to move forward as he would advance from the 12th starting spot to end his week with a seventh place finish.

With another first out of the way in his career, Offill is now excited to take the next step, and that is to spend the rest of the season aboard a winged 360ci sprint car.

“Looking ahead in 2017, I am extremely excited to move into the 360ci winged car,” Offill added. “It is certainly going to be a challenge, but I am eager to work with my team and learn on a weekly basis.”

The early plans for TeamKO Racing is to follow the 13-race Sprint Car Challenge Tour, which is in its first season of existence. Offill and company will also be in action when the SCCT is idle, but those dates will be fluid as the year moves along, and there may also be times he climbs back aboard a midget.

TeamKO Racing would like to thank Ochoco West, Boise Cascade, Reliable Lumber, Maas Brothers Powder Coating, TMAC Motorsports, Offill Family Farms, Selectric Services, Excel Environmental, Country Builders Construction, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, HRP, and Bacchetti Hay Service for their support this year.