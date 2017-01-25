Perris Auto Speedway Single Event Tickets on Sale

From Scott Daloisio

PERRIS, Calif. (January 25, 2017) — In addition to 2017 Perris Auto Speedway season tickets, single event tickets for every race are now on sale 24-hours a day, seven-days a week. This includes the April 1st So Cal Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws & USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and general admission tickets for the July 1st Fireworks Spectacular & Night of Destruction and the 22nd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction on November 9th, 10th and 11th. Reserved seats for July 1st and the Oval Nationals will be obtainable online beginning on March 2nd.

Tickets for all shows, except for the April World of Outlaws date, are available by calling 1-800-595-4849 or online at http://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7. Fans wanting to purchase World of Outlaws tickets can do so by calling 1-844-347-8849 or go online at: https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=234. Fans purchasing reserved seats in advance for the World of Outlaws race will receive a free “World of Outlaws Fan Pit PAS.”

Money saving season tickets are only available through March 1st. To order yours or for information, call 951-940-0134 or E-mail: mailto:openwhchic.kim@aol.com