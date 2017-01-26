Lincoln IL Speedway Officials Announce Exciting 2017 Schedule

From Adam Mackey

The 14th season of racing is just around the corner at Lincoln Speedway, at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL and now fans, teams, and drivers can mark their schedules as the dates have been released. The slate is action packed with Winged Sprints, Super Late Models, National Midgets, Wingless Sprints, and plenty of action from the UMP sanctioned weekly divisions.

The 2017 campaign will begin on Friday, April 21 with a five division show at the Season Opening Door Buster. On tap will be the UMP Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Hornets along with the POWRi DII Midgets Presented by Nutech Seed. Headlining the show will be the opening event for the Midwest Street Stock Championship Series as they run the Railsplitter 40.

Event #2 of the season will be on Friday, May 5, as fans are treated to the first of two Five Buck Nights, featuring $5 admission to pack the house. The UMP Hornets will be running in their second annual Hornet Challenge, paying $1,000 to the winner. The Midwest Big Ten UMP Pro Late Models and Modifieds will also be joined by the DII Midgets and the only scheduled visit of the season for the 305 Sprint Cars.

On Friday, May 19, the Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models will pace the 1/4-mile speedplant along with the UMP Modifieds, Big Ten Street Stocks, DII Midgets, and Hornets. Last year, Rich Bell found victory lane in the Super Late Model race, defeating a stellar field of 20+ competitors.

Open wheel fans are excited about Lincoln Speedway’s early June schedule, as the POWRi Illinois Midget week comes to town on Sunday, June 4 for championship night, as the national midgets will be joined by the Micros, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and DII Midgets. Just five days later, on Friday, June 9, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit Of Champions make their second Lincoln appearance. Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and DII Midgets are also on tap.

On Friday, June 23, fans will pack the stands for the Charron Auto Repair Fallen Heroes “Buy One Get One Free” Night. Joining the Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models will be Modifieds, Street Stocks, Sportsman, DII Midgets, and Hornets.

Continuing on the huge show theme, Sunday, July 2 will be a can’t miss with not only the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Super Late Models but the USAC National Midgets as well, featuring the best of the best in both worlds. The Summit Nationals Modifieds will also be in action.

The Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) Sprint Cars always are a good draw at Lincoln and will be making their 2017 appearance on Friday, July 14. Big Ten Pro Lates, Modifieds, and DII Midgets will also fill the card.

The Raminator Monster Truck is scheduled to thrill the kids on Friday, July 28 as part of kids night at the track. It will be a full night on track as well, with the Vintage Racing Group visits in addition to UMP Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Kidsmodz, DII Midgets, and Hornets.

The month of August will feature a mix of open wheel and stock car action with the Springfield Speedway reunion on Sunday, August 13 and the POWRi Night Before The State Fair on Friday, August 18. The August 13 reunion show will have Non-Wing Sprints, Modifieds, Big Ten Street Stocks, DII Midgets, and Hornets as well as a visit from the American Vintage Sprint Car Association. The August 18 State Fair weekend race will have the POWRi/WAR Non-Wing Sprints, Pro Lates, Modifieds, and DII Midgets.

The season will culminate on Friday, September 1 with the Season Championships and the second Five Buck night. Last year’s season championship finale was held in front of a packed house on Five Buck night and this year’s should be great as well. The Big Ten Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Sportsman, Big Ten Street Stocks, DII Midgets, and Hornets are also on the schedule.

Preseason events include the Hickory Point Mall Show in Decatur, IL from March 17-19. To enter your car, call Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200. The test and tune dates at the track are Sunday, April 2 and Sunday, April 9 from 12:00-4:00.

2017 marks the second year of promotion from the staff at Track Enterprises. While 2016 saw improvements in car counts and crowds, it was also a learning year to see what fans wanted and that played a lot into building this year’s exciting schedule. Every single night features a headline as well as some of the best drivers competing on a weekly basis in the weekly classes.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

2017 Lincoln Speedway Schedule

March 17-19

Hickory Point Mall Car Show (Decatur, IL)

Call 217-764-3200 To Enter Your Car

Sunday, April 2

Test And Tune For All Divisions (12:00-4:00)

Sunday, April 9

Test And Tune For All Divisions (12:00-4:00)

Friday, April 21

2017 Season Opening Door Buster

College Students Night At The Races

Midwest Street Stock Championship Event

(PLM, MOD, MSSC, DII, HOR)

Friday, May 5

Fan Appreciation FIVE BUCK NIGHT

Grandstand Admission Just $5

2nd Hornet Challenge $1,000 To Win

(B10 PLM, MOD, 305 SPRINTS, DII, HOR)

Friday, May 19

Super Late Model Shootout

(B10 SLM, MOD, B10 SS, DII, HOR)

Sunday, June 4

POWRi Illinois Midget Week

(POWRi Midgets, Micros, PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, June 9

Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Sprints

(All Star Sprints, PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, June 23 Fallen Heroes “Buy One Get One”

Buy One-Get One Grandstand Admission

(B10 PLM, MOD, SS, SPORT, DII, HOR)

Sunday, July 2

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour

+ USAC National Midgets & Summit National Modifieds

(SLM, USAC MIDGETS, MOD)

Friday, July 14

Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Cars

(MOWA, B10 PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, July 28

Raminator Monster Truck

Lincoln Speedway Kids Night

Vintage Racing Of Illinois

(PLM, MOD, VRI, KIDSMODZ, DII, HOR)

Sunday, August 13

Springfield Speedway Reunion Night

American Vintage Sprint Car Association

(NON WING SPRINTS, MOD, B10 SS, DII, HOR)

Friday, August 18

POWRi Night Before The Fair

(POWRi/WAR Sprints, PLM, MOD, DII)

Friday, September 1

Season Championships FIVE BUCK NIGHT

Grandstand Admission Just $5

(B10 PLM, MOD, SPORT, B10 SS, DII, HOR)