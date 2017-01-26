Rain at Lismore Sets Up Double Features for Saturday
LISMORE, Aus. (January 26, 2017) — The third round of the World Midget Championship Thursday night at Lismore Speedway was rained out before the main event. The feature is rescheduled for Saturday, setting up double features for the Lismore event.
Brady Bacon was quick time while Matt Smith and Rico Abreu won heat race events.
Lismore Speedway
Lismore, AU
World Midget Car Championship
Thursday January 26, 2017
Qualifying:
1. USA70 – Brady Bacon, 13.203
2. USA97 – Rico Abreu, 13.352
3. USA82 – Andrew Felker, 13.638
4. W21m – Dayne Kingshott, 13.794
5. Q99 – Brock Dean, 13.811
6. Q41 – Brendan Palmer, 13.906
7. S9 – Michael Stewart, 13.966
8. N70 – Matt Smith, 14.013
9. Q40 – Dallas Sharp, 14.187
10. Q51 – Darren Dillon, 14.192
11. Q21 – Mitch Haynes, 14.513
Heat Race #1:
1. N70 – Matt Smith
2. USA70 – Brady Bacon
3. W21m – Dayne Kingshott
4. Q99 – Brock Dean
5. Q40 – Dallas Sharp
Heat Race #2:
1. USA97 – Rico Abreu
2. S9 – Michael Stewart
3. USA82 – Andrew Felker
4. Q21 – Mitch Haynes
5. Q51 – Darren Dillon
6. Q41 – Brendan Palmer
Feature: Rained Out, rescheduled for Saturday January 28, 2016