Rain at Lismore Sets Up Double Features for Saturday

LISMORE, Aus. (January 26, 2017) — The third round of the World Midget Championship Thursday night at Lismore Speedway was rained out before the main event. The feature is rescheduled for Saturday, setting up double features for the Lismore event.

Brady Bacon was quick time while Matt Smith and Rico Abreu won heat race events.

Lismore Speedway

Lismore, AU

World Midget Car Championship

Thursday January 26, 2017

Qualifying:

1. USA70 – Brady Bacon, 13.203

2. USA97 – Rico Abreu, 13.352

3. USA82 – Andrew Felker, 13.638

4. W21m – Dayne Kingshott, 13.794

5. Q99 – Brock Dean, 13.811

6. Q41 – Brendan Palmer, 13.906

7. S9 – Michael Stewart, 13.966

8. N70 – Matt Smith, 14.013

9. Q40 – Dallas Sharp, 14.187

10. Q51 – Darren Dillon, 14.192

11. Q21 – Mitch Haynes, 14.513

Heat Race #1:

1. N70 – Matt Smith

2. USA70 – Brady Bacon

3. W21m – Dayne Kingshott

4. Q99 – Brock Dean

5. Q40 – Dallas Sharp

Heat Race #2:

1. USA97 – Rico Abreu

2. S9 – Michael Stewart

3. USA82 – Andrew Felker

4. Q21 – Mitch Haynes

5. Q51 – Darren Dillon

6. Q41 – Brendan Palmer

Feature: Rained Out, rescheduled for Saturday January 28, 2016