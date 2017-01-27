Danny Dietrich Releases 2017 Schedule
GETTYSBURG, Penn. (January 27, 2017) – Boasting an impressive slate with a race count reaching the near-110 mark, Danny Dietrich will enter the 2017 season with plenty to look forward to. The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, native, who recently announced his plans to pilot for car owner Tom Buch during select events in 2017, will launch his new season with three consecutive nights of Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.
“We have a big season ahead, but we’re definitely looking forward to it,” Danny Dietrich explained. “I have a dedicated group of guys who spend a lot of time in the shop. Without their help, a schedule like this wouldn’t be possible. I also want to thank Tom Buch and Gary Kauffman for the opportunities. They each believe in me and believe in what we are capable of. I think we are all pretty excited to get started.”
In addition to a full campaign aboard the Gary Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock/Sandoe’s Fruit Market/Pace Performance/Gsell’s Whitetails/Hickory Run Orchards/ No. 48, “Double-D” Danny Dietrich will pilot the familiar Tom Buch-owned No. 13 on 18 separate occasions, beginning with eight appearances in the Sunshine State at Bubba Raceway Park and Volusia Speedway Park; joining the Arctic Cat All Stars and World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.
Danny Dietrich will join the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on 20 different occasions in 2017, while competing against the “Greatest Show On Dirt” on 19 occasions.
“There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that makes all of this possible,” Dietrich explained. “The common goal is to be successful from start to finish. I’m going to work as hard as I can to make that a reality.”
Danny Dietrich’s 2017 Schedule:
February (9)
9th – Ocala ASCoC (Buch 13)
10th – Ocala ASCoC (Buch 13)
11th – Ocala ASCoC (Buch 13)
15th – Volusia ASCoC (Buch 13)
16th – Volusia ASCoC (Buch 13)
17th – Volusia WoO (Buch 13)
18th – Volusia WoO (Buch 13)
19th – Volusia WoO(Buch 13)
25th – Lincoln Speedway
March (9)
4th – Lincoln Speedway
11th – Lincoln Speedway
11th – Port Royal Speedway
12th – Williams Grove Speedway
17th – Williams Grove Speedway
18th – Lincoln Speedway
24th – Williams Grove Speedway
25th – Lincoln Speedway
31st – Williams Grove Speedway
April (10)
1st – Lincoln Speedway
7th – Williams Grove Speedway
8th – Lincoln Speedway
14th – Williams Grove Speedway
15th – Lincoln Speedway
21st – Williams Grove Speedway
22nd – Lincoln Speedway
28th – Williams Grove Speedway ASCoC
29th – Lincoln Speedway
30th – Bedford Speedway ASCoC
May (13)
5th – Williams Grove Speedway
6th – Lincoln Speedway
7th – Susquehanna Speedway
12th – Williams Grove Speedway
13th – Lincoln Speedway
17th – Lincoln Speedway WoO
19th – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
20th – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
21st – Weedsport Speedway WoO (Buch 13)
23rd – New Egypt Speedway (Buch 13)
26th – Williams Grove Speedway
27th – Port Royal Speedway
28th – Port Royal Speedway
June (14)
2nd – Williams Grove Speedway
3rd – Lincoln Speedway
8th – Susquehanna Speedway
9th – Williams Grove Speedway
10th – Lincoln Speedway
16th – Selinsgrove Speedway TBD
17th – Lincoln Speedway
18th – Waynesfield Raceway ASCoC (Buch 13)
19th – Wayne County Speedway ASCoC (Buch 13)
20th – Sharon Speedway ASCoC (Buch 13)
22nd – Muskingum Speedway ASCoC (Buch 13)
23rd – Williams Grove Speedway
24th – Lincoln Speedway
30th – Williams Grove Speedway
July (20)
1st – Lincoln Speedway
2nd – Path Valley Speedway
3rd – Lincoln Speedway
4th – Grandview Speedway
5th – Hagerstown Speedway
6th – Port Royal Speedway
7th – Williams Grove Speedway
8th – Port Royal Speedway
9th – Selinsgrove Speedway
14th – Williams Grove Speedway
15th – Lincoln Speedway
16th – Susquehanna Speedway
18th – Lernerville Speedway WoO (Buch 13)
21st – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
22nd – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
23rd – Ransomville Speedway WoO (Buch 13)
25th – New Egypt WoO (Buch 13)
28th – Williams Grove Speedway
29th – Port Royal Speedway
30th – Lebanon Valley Speedway ASCoC (Buch 13)
August (14)
4th – Williams Grove Speedway
5th – Federated Auto Parts Raceway WoO
6th – Knoxville Raceway
7th – Osky Speedway
10th – Knoxville Nationals
11th – Knoxville Nationals
12th – Knoxville Nationals
17th – Grandview Speedway ASCoC
18th – Williams Grove Speedway ASCoC
19th – Lincoln Speedway ASCoC
20th – Susquehanna Speedway ASCoC
25th – Williams Grove Speedway
26th – Lincoln Speedway
27th – Trailway Speedway
September (14)
1st – Williams Grove Speedway
2nd – Lincoln Speedway
3rd – Williams Grove Speedway
4th – Port Royal Speedway
8th – Port Royal Speedway ASCoC
9th – Port Royal Speedway ASCoC
15th – Williams Grove Speedway ASCoC
16th – Selinsgrove Speedway ASCoc
21st – Susquehanna Speedway
22nd – Williams Grove Speedway
23rd – Lincoln Speedway
28th – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
29th – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
30th – Williams Grove Speedway WoO
October (3)
5th – Vacation
6th – Vacation
7th – Vacation
8th – Vacation
14th – Port Royal Speedway WoO
21st – Port Royal Speedway
28th – Susquehanna Speedway
November (2)
4th – Charlotte WoO
5th – Charlotte WoO