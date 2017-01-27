Mingus Teams Up With DB3 Imaging for Marketing Help

From Shawn Miller

HURON, Ohio (January 26, 2017) – The pieces of the racing puzzle keep falling into place for Kevin Mingus.

After completing his first season in a 305ci sprint car on dirt in 2016, Mingus is putting a team of sponsors and personnel together to battle against arguably the toughest 305 sprint car competition in the country this year.

Mingus has added Dave Biro III of DB3 Imaging from Westlake, Ohio, as a partner and marketing specialist with the Kurt Huber Racing/Kevin Mingus Motorsports team.

“Dave has been a good friend of mine and kind of a silent partner in the racing deal since 2010,” Mingus said. “He has been pushing me for the past five years to run dirt full time. Since Columbus shut down, I can now devote my racing passion to the dirt. Dave has a lot of contacts in the racing business and he will lead our marketing and management efforts.”

Biro III said one of his roles will be to take over the social media efforts for Mingus.

“In the past four years I have surrounded myself with incredible people in the racing industry and have built great business relationships that can help Kevin,” Biro III said. “Kevin is new blood to the dirt world and that’s where I come in. Over the past month since PRI (Performance Racing Industry) Kevin has been introduced to and made more relationships in racing than he has in his entire racing career.

“This team will turn some heads when they roll into Attica Raceway Park (in Attica, Ohio) on March 24. From where they were last year to where they are now is completely different and I’m happy to be a part of it. I will be building his brand for him on top of being a primary sponsor on the No. 94K along with many, many others. We still have a lot of deals to iron out with one massive deal to hopefully be announced soon.”

The Huber-Mingus team has purchased a newer chassis and has updated the engine and other components during the offseason.

“We are continuing to put the resources together that will produce better on-track results,” Mingus said.

Another big addition for Mingus going into the 2017 season is that he got engaged to Marissa Jensen.

“We grew up together,” he said. “Our families have been great friends. She helps balance my racing with my personal life. I couldn’t be happier.”

Mingus said the racing team will battle for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Sprint Series title this year along with the weekly racing championships at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway (in Fremont, Ohio).

“The 305 competition at these two tracks is the best in the country and battling against these drivers will make me better,” he said. “We get to go to some new tracks with the FAST series, which is always a lot of fun. We get to do a lot of racing without travelling all over so my family and friends will get to see us race.