Madsen Retains the Australian Sprint Car Title

SYDNEY (January 28, 2017) — Kerry Madsen won his second consecutive Australian Sprintcar Title Saturday night at Valvoline Raceway. Kerry held off his brother Ian as they became the first brothers to run first and second at the Australian title.

Kerry Madsen started on the front row and led the first 15 laps of the main event before Robbie Farr and Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion James McFadden challenged for the lead. McFadden ended up with a flat right front tire while racing for the lead and dropped out of the event while Kerry wrestled the lead back from Farr.

Ian Madsen, who had been strong at Sydney all season, worked his way up from fifth starting spot up to second but not move past his brother as Kerry Madsen claimed the title for the second year in a row. Ian Madsen held on for the runner up spot with Farr, Brooke Tatnell, and Jordyn Brazier rounding out the top five.

55th Australian Sprintcar Title

Valvoline Raceway

Sydney, AU

Saturday January 28, 2017

Heat Race #1:

1. 57N – Matthew Dumesny

2. 25V – Jack Lee

3. 17W – James McFadden

4. 72S – Chad Ely

5. 92N – Sam Walsh

6. 38N – Max Johnston

7. 43N – Alex Orr

8. 97W – Mitch Wormall

9. 55N – Kim Becker

10. 74V – Michael Cunningham

11. 68N – James Duckworth

Heat Race #2:

1. 28N – Darryl Campbell

2. 5V – Max Dumesny

3. 7Q – Robbie Farr

4. 77W – Brad Maiolo

5. 28Q – Alan Woods

6. 75Q – Darren Jensen

7. 88N – Jimmy Matchett

8. 75N – Glen Saville

9. 12N – Thomas Jeffrey

10. 57C – Brendan Scorgie

11. 18D – Jason Gebert

Heat Race #3:

1. 21N – Garry Brazier

2. 12W – Daniel Harding

3. 2W – Brooke Tatnell

4. 23Q – Lachlan McHugh

5. 7N – Toby Bellbowen

6. 16Q – Bryan Mann

7. 21D – Chace Karpenko

8. 7T – Tim Hutchins

9. 14W – Jason Pryde

10. 74Q – Brodie Tulloch

11. 49N – Jamie Matherson

Heat Race #4:

1. 66W – Ian Madsen

2. 37V – Grant Anderson

3. 2C – Ben Atkinson

4. 11N – Matt Smith

5. 48N – Jackson Delamont

6. 59Q – Kevin Titman

7. 34N – Michael Jordan

8. 24D – Jamie O’Neill

9. 2S – Graig Vanderstelt

10. 95N – Daniel Needham

11. 81N – Graham Lagerlow

12. 20N – Troy Little

Heat Race #5:

1. 3V – Ian Loudoun

2. 1A – Kerry Madsen

3. 77N – Mitchell Dumesny

4. 54N – Grant Tunks

5. 20S – Glen Sutherland

6. 9N – Kyle Caunt

7. 6N – Matt Geering

8. 25N – Kelly Linigen

9. 54Q – Richard Morgan

10. 39N – Jeremy Cross

11. 51N – Sean Richards

Heat Race #6:

1. 83Q – David Murcott

2. 21NQ – Jordyn Brazier

3. 16N – Daniel Sayre

4. 45S – Jake Tranter

5. 36Q – Mitchell Gee

6. 99W – Jamie Maiolo

7. 56N – Michael Saller

8. 89C – Braydan Wilmington

9. 18N – Guy Stanshall

10. 96N – Bruce White

11. 45N – Matthew Thomas

Heat Race #7:

1. 21C – Shaun Dobson

2. 28NQ – Lynton Jeffrey

3. 22N – James Thompson

4. 35V – Jamie Veal

5. 47N – Marcus Dumesny

6. 32N – Warren Ferguson

7. 52N – Mark Attard

8. 51D – AJ Nash

9. 3N – David Craft

10. 41N – Jeff Lawler

11. 37S – Terry Kelly

12. 44W – Ben Element

E-Main:

1. 68N – James Duckworth

2. 3N – David Craft

3. 57C – Brendan Scorgie

4. 49N – Jamie Matherson

5. 81N – Graham Lagerlow

6. 41N – Jeff Lawler

7. 95N – Daniel Needham

D-Main:

1. 6N – Matt Geering

2. 43N – Alex Orr

3. 18N – Guy Stanshall

4. 9N – Kyle Caunt

5. 88N – Jimmy Matchett

6. 24D – Jamie O’Neill

7. 18D – Jason Gebert

8. 14W – Jason Pryde

9. 89C – Braydan Wilmington

10. 37S – Terry Kelly

11. 3N – David Craft

12. 75N – Glen Saville

13. 55N – Kim Becker

14. 68N – James Duckworth

15. 96N – Bruce White

16. 2S – Graig Vanderstelt

17. 52N – Mark Attard

18. 7T – Tim Hutchins

19. 54Q – Richard Morgan

20. 74V – Michael Cunningham

C-Main:

1. 20N – Troy Little

2. 7N – Toby Bellbowen

3. 16Q – Bryan Mann

4. 38N – Max Johnston

5. 75Q – Darren Jensen

6. 28NQ – Lynton Jeffrey

7. 99W – Jamie Maiolo

8. 43N – Alex Orr

9. 97W – Mitch Wormall

10. 12N – Thomas Jeffrey

11. 6N – Matt Geering

12. 59Q – Kevin Titman

13. 74Q – Brodie Tulloch

14. 34N – Michael Jordan

15. 20S – Glen Sutherland

16. 44W – Ben Element

17. 56N – Michael Saller

18. 51D – AJ Nash

19. 45N – Matthew Thomas

20. 21D – Chace Karpenko

B-Main:

1. 21N – Garry Brazier

2. 22N – James Thompson

3. 37V – Grant Anderson

4. 2C – Ben Atkinson

5. 47N – Marcus Dumesny

6. 28Q – Alan Woods

7. 28N – Darryl Campbell

8. 36Q – Mitchell Gee

9. 25N – Kelly Linigen

10. 25V – Jack Lee

11. 72S – Chad Ely

12. 16Q – Bryan Mann

13. 7N – Toby Bellbowen

14. 12W – Daniel Harding

15. 38N – Max Johnston

16. 21C – Shaun Dobson

17. 83Q – David Murcott

18. 77N – Mitchell Dumesny

19. 20N – Troy Little

20. 11N – Matt Smith

Feature:

1. 1A – Kerry Madsen

2. 66W – Ian Madsen

3. 7Q – Robbie Farr

4. 2W – Brooke Tatnell

5. 21NQ – Jordyn Brazier

6. 48N – Jackson Delamont

7. 22N – James Thompson

8. 37V – Grant Anderson

9. 3V – Ian Loudoun

10. 54N – Grant Tunks

11. 92N – Sam Walsh

12. 23Q – Lachlan McHugh

13. 57N – Matthew Dumesny

14. 32N – Warren Ferguson

15. 2C – Ben Atkinson

16. 28N – Darryl Campbell

17. 77W – Brad Maiolo

18. 47N – Marcus Dumesny

19. 28Q – Alan Woods

20. 17W – James McFadden

21. 21N – Garry Brazier

22. 45S – Jake Tranter

23. 16N – Daniel Sayre

24. 5V – Max Dumesny

25. 35V – Jamie Veal