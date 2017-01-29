Deadline For Port Royal Seat Renewal Is Feb. 1

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (January 29, 2017) – With the new 2017 racing season fast approaching, Port Royal Speedway fans are reminded that February 1 is the deadline for renewing season seats.

Any current seat holders who have not renewed their seats from the 2016 season by February 1, 2017, will find them put up for sale beginning late this week.

Season seats are available for the nice price of just $50.

Season admission passes for the 2017 Port Royal Speedway racing season remain on sale as well.

General admission season passes for all speedway oval events are available at a cost of just $375.00, which does include admission to all fairweek races in 2017.

Season pit passes are being offered at a price of $475 each.

Just as the last several seasons, all season admission passes and season seats are only good for circle-track auto racing events again in 2017 at Port Royal Speedway. Any other grandstand events such as tractor pulls and demolition derbies are not included.

Orders may be placed by phone between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by contacting the speedway office at 717.527.2303.

Orders may also be submitted by mail by sending a check or money order made payable to Port Royal Speedway, to: Port Royal Speedway, 308 W. Eighth Street, Port Royal, PA, 17082.

Port Royal Speedway will be taking part in the upcoming Racing Xtravaganza motorsports show.

Newly released copies of the 2017 Port Royal Speedway schedule of events will be available at the annual winter racing show.

The show will take place at the Utz Arena at the York Fairgrounds, Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, 2017.

In other news, the speedway has placed its order for a brand new, ten-position scoreboard from Daktronics of South Dakota.

The new board, which will replace the decades-old existing board, is tentatively slated to arrive in early March and is intended to be synced with the speedway’s electronic timing and scoring system.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.