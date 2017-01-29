John Inman Wins at DeSoto Speedway

BRADENTON, Fl. (January 28, 2017) — John Inman scored the victory Saturday night with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at DeSoto Speedway. Inman drove away from Jason Kimball during a late race restart to pick up the victory. Johnny Gilbertson, Troy DeCaire, and Clayton Donaldson rounded out the top five.

BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

DeSoto Speedway

Bradenton, FL

Saturday January 28, 2017

Feature:

1. 59x – John Inman

2. 79 – Jason Kimball

3. 22 – Johnny Gilbertson

4. 91 – Troy DeCaire

5. 9 – Clayton Donaldson

6. – 44 Gary Wiggins

7. – 0 Dude Teate

8. – J1 Mike Tharp

9. – 4 Travis Bliemister

10. – 3 Wendy Mathis

11. – 22X Doug Fitzwater

12. – 5s Garrett Green

13. – 5 Mickey Kempgens

14. – 63 Carli Yent

15. – 67 Scott Adema

16. – 15 Troy Thompson

17. – 88 Sport Allen

18. – 11 Joey Aguilar