John Inman Wins at DeSoto Speedway
BRADENTON, Fl. (January 28, 2017) — John Inman scored the victory Saturday night with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at DeSoto Speedway. Inman drove away from Jason Kimball during a late race restart to pick up the victory. Johnny Gilbertson, Troy DeCaire, and Clayton Donaldson rounded out the top five.
BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
DeSoto Speedway
Bradenton, FL
Saturday January 28, 2017
Feature:
1. 59x – John Inman
2. 79 – Jason Kimball
3. 22 – Johnny Gilbertson
4. 91 – Troy DeCaire
5. 9 – Clayton Donaldson
6. – 44 Gary Wiggins
7. – 0 Dude Teate
8. – J1 Mike Tharp
9. – 4 Travis Bliemister
10. – 3 Wendy Mathis
11. – 22X Doug Fitzwater
12. – 5s Garrett Green
13. – 5 Mickey Kempgens
14. – 63 Carli Yent
15. – 67 Scott Adema
16. – 15 Troy Thompson
17. – 88 Sport Allen
18. – 11 Joey Aguilar