2017 USAC Eastern Midget Schedule Features 20 Events

INDIANAPOLIS (January 31, 2017) — The USAC Eastern Midget Championship is set to visit 14 tracks in seven states on its 20-race schedule during the 2017 season.

The season kicks off on March 25 with a trip to Rougemont, North Carolina’s Orange County Speedway, one of ten stops in the Tar Heel state throughout the season. The series treks to Orange County once more on Aug. 12. Hickory Motor Speedway is the spot to be on back-to-back weekends on Apr. 15 and 22 while Raleigh’s Wake County Speedway welcomes the series on Jul. 14 and Aug. 11. The Eastern Midgets make one trip apiece to East Carolina Speedway in Robersonville on May 6, Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly on Jul. 15, Carteret County Speedway in Swansboro on Aug. 26 and Asheboro’s Caraway Speedway on Sep. 9.

Three Virginia dates are on the docket with events scheduled for Jun. 17 at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Sep. 30 at Shenandoah Speedway and a return to Dominion on Oct. 21 that will serve as the series finale.

A pair of events at Greenbrier, Tennessee’s Highland Rim Speedway on Jun. 3 and Jul. 29 as well as a double-dip at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Whitesville on Jun. 4 and Jul. 30 signify the series’ furthest trip west during the season.

South Carolina, Alabama and Massachusetts serve as hosts for a single dose of USAC Eastern Midget racing in 2017 with Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Apr. 21, Alabama’s Huntsville Speedway on May 13 and Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway each a part of the fabric that makes up the schedule for what is certain to be a banner year for the series. Seekonk’s “Boston Louie Seymour Memorial” race is a non-points “Special Event” for the Eastern Midgets and marks USAC’s first date at the 71-year-old paved oval in a decade.

2017 USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Mar 25: Orange County Speedway (Rougemont, North Carolina)

Apr 15: Hickory Motor Speedway (Hickory, North Carolina)

Apr 21: Anderson Motor Speedway (Williamston, South Carolina)

Apr 22: Hickory Motor Speedway (Hickory, North Carolina)

May 6: East Carolina Speedway (Robersonville, North Carolina)

May 13: Huntsville Speedway (Huntsville, Alabama)

Jun 3: Highland Rim Speedway (Greenbrier, Tennessee)

Jun 4: Kentucky Motor Speedway (Whitesville, Kentucky)

Jun 17: Dominion Raceway (Thornburg, Virginia)

Jun 28: (SE) Seekonk Speedway (Seekonk, Massachusetts)

Jul 14: Wake County Speedway (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Jul 15: Southern National Motorsports Park (Kenly, North Carolina)

Jul 29: Highland Rim Speedway (Greenbrier, Tennessee)

Jul 30: Kentucky Motor Speedway (Whitesville, Kentucky)

Aug 11: Wake County Speedway (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Aug 12: Orange County Speedway (Rougemont, North Carolina)

Aug 26: Carteret County Speedway (Swansboro, North Carolina)

Sep 9: Caraway Speedway (Asheboro, North Carolina)

Sep 30: Shenandoah Speedway (Shenandoah, Virginia)

Oct 21: Dominion Raceway (Thornburg, Virginia)

———————-

(SE) = Represents a non-points “Special Event”