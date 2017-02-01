Park Jefferson has High Hopes for Saturday IMCA RaceSaver Shows

From Bob Martin

JEFFERSON, S.D. (February 1, 2017) – Track owner Adam Adamson believes the new IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car sanction at Park Jefferson Speedway will do more than fill a Saturday night void.

The winged division becomes the sixth sanctioned class running at Park Jefferson this season, joining the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks, Karl Chevro­let Northern SportMods and Mach-1 Sport Compacts.

“This is a good opportunity for us. There is a real void in the South Dakota Sprint Car scene with the closing of Badlands Motor Speedway and this is an opportunity for us to open the IMCA Rac­eSaver Sprint Car division in the Sioux City area, a traditionally strong area for IMCA,” Adamson said.

“South Dakota has long been a Sprint Car hotbed, producing drivers like Larson, Dawley and Wolfgang,” he continued. “We hope that Park Jefferson can continue the tradition of South Dakota drivers while cultivating the next generation of Sprint Car stars right here in Sioux City.”

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, Allstar Performance State and local track points will be awarded 15 nights at Park Jefferson, beginning May 20 and continuing through Aug. 19.

“I grew up in Jackson (Minn.), worked for the Midwest Sprint Series and promoted special events at Fairmont and Jackson,” Adamson said. “This is a division that is near and dear to my heart.”

Weekly points will be awarded in the other five IMCA divisions beginning April 8. All six divisions are on the Iron Cup card Sept. 15 and 16.