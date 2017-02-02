Badger Announces 18-Race Slate For 2017 Season

From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRARIE, Wis. (February 2, 2017) — Officials of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA) released a eighteen-race schedule for the 2017 racing season, today. It marks the 81st year of sanctioning midget auto racing, for the country’s oldest midget auto racing organization. Mid-State Equipment & Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie return as title series sponsors.

Sun Prairie’s Angell Park Speedway continues as the cornerstone of the series, with eleven races slated at the famed 1/3-mile facility. The first event on Sunday May 21 will feature the IRA & All Star Sprint Car Series, Badger, and Legends. The track and Badger’s season finale will be Labor Day weekend Sunday Sept. 3. Nine different racing series will conduct events during the season at the track in conjunction with midget events sanctioned by Badger. The 36th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals will be run on Sunday July 9.

Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway hosts the season opener on Saturday Night May 20, with additional events at the track on June 17, July 22, and Aug. 19. The 9th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” returns to Wilmot (Wis.) Raceway on Saturday Aug. 12. A successful return last season to Farley (Iowa) Speedway will result in Badger again participating in the “40th annual Yankee Dirt Classic” on Friday Sep.1. Badger will also be part of the multi-division Bill Waite Memorial at LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway on Aug. 27.

2017 Schedule

Sat. May 20 Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway

Sun. May 21 Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis.)

Sun. May 28 Angell Park Speedway “Thiel Memorial”

Sun. June 11 Angell Park Speedway

Sat. June 17 Sycamore Speedway

Sun. June 18 Angell Park Speedway

Sun. July 2 Angell Park Speedway

Sun. July 9 Angell Park Speedway “Pepsi Midget Nationals”

Sun. July 16 Angell Park Speedway “Norm Nelson Classic”

Sat. July 22 Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway

Sun. July 30 Angell Park Speedway

Sat. Aug 12 Wilmot (Wis.) Raceway “Salute to Harry Turner”

Sun. Aug. 13 Angell Park Speedway

Sat. Aug. 19 Sycamore Speedway

Sat. Aug. 20 Angell Park Speedway “Miller Lite Cornfest”

Sat. Aug. 27 LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway “Bill Waite Memorial”

Fri. Sep. 1 Farley (Iowa) Speedway “Yankee Dirt Classic”

Sun. Sep. 3 Angell Park Speedway “Kevin Doty Classic”