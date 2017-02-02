Sheldon Haudenschild to Take on the World of Outlaws Circuit for 2017

WOOSTER, Ohio (February 2, 2017) — Sheldon Haudenschild will contest the entire World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series schedule for the 2017 season. Hauenschild Racing made the announcement official via their Facebook page on Thursday Sheldon will take his family owned team on the road full time with the Outlaws.

Haudenschild is the son of World of Outlaws veteran Jac Haudenschild. The 23 year old will compete with Brent Marks for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year award.