ASCS Lineups Grows Beyond 150 Races With More In the Works

TULSA, Okla. (February 3, 2017) — The 26th year of the American Sprint Car Series gets underway with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints at Tampa’s East Bay Raceway Park and the 41st East Bay Winter Nationals and Ronald Laney Memorial.

A three day affair with the winner walking away with $10,000 is the start of a 154 race lineup for the drivers of the American Sprint Car Series in 2017, which consists of seven regional tours along with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For drivers chasing ASCS Championships, nearly $400,000 in point fund is up for grabs with the biggest prize of $60,000 going to the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Champion. Entering the 2017 season, Texas native Sam Hafertepe, Jr. stands as the defending champion.

In all, the American Sprint Car Series is slated to compete in 23 states with 70 facilities on the docket. At this time, nine more dates are in the works across the whole of the American Sprint Car Series.

With six regions in 2016, the re-emergence of the ASCS Mid-South region in 2017 brings a regular rotation of events back to the state of Arkansas. This move also helped to bring the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway back under ASCS sanction.

Just one of several crown jewel events on the ASCS lineup, the $15,000 to win affair is preceded by the $15,000 to win Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup in June at Skagit Speedway as well as the Arnold Motor Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals in August at the famed Knoxville Raceway. The High Roller Classic at the Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia and the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in September all help to make up the vast list of must see events in 2017.

Matt Ward will continue to serve as the National Director of the American Sprint Car Series and can be reached or rules and format questions at (918) 838-3777. ASCS National Schedule is handled by Terry Mattox. Regional schedules are handled each region’s director:

ASCS Gulf South – Keith Johnson 337-457-4498

ASCS Frontier – Kass Cornella 307-351-1412

ASCS Mid-South – Terry Mattox 918-417-0624

ASCS Red River – Terry Mattox 918-417-0624

ASCS Southwest – Roger Toops 623-271-2343

ASCS SOS – Mike Miller 850-287-5689

ASCS Warrior – Larry Hol 816-804-2333

Overall 2017 American Sprint Car Series Lineup:

Tour Key: F=Frontier / GS=Gulf South / MS=Mid-South / N=National / RR=Red River / SOS=Southern Outlaw Sprints / SW=Southwest / W=Warrior

Date – Track (City, State) – Tour

2/23/2017 – East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, FL) – SOS

2/24/2017 – East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, FL) – SOS

2/25/2017 – East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, FL) – SOS

3/4/2017 – Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, AZ) – SW

3/11/2017 – Deep South Speedway (Loxley, AL) – SOS

3/11/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

3/17/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – N/GS

3/18/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – N/GS

3/24/2017 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – GS

3/25/2017 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – GS

3/25/2017 – Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, AZ) – SW

3/26/2017 – Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO) – N/W

3/31/2017 – Southern NM Speedway (Las Cruces, NM) – SW

4/1/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – RR/MS

4/1/2017 – Southern NM Speedway (Las Cruces, NM) – SW

4/7/2017 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) – N/RR

4/7/2017 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – GS/SOS

4/8/2017 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) – N/RR

4/8/2017 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – GS/SOS

4/21/2017 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – RR

4/22/2017 – Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR) – RR

4/22/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

4/22/2017 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – W

4/28/2017 – Callaway Raceway (Fulton, MO) – W

4/29/2017 – Deep South Speedway (Loxley, AL) – SOS

5/5/2017 – Heart O’Texas Speedway (Waco, TX) – GS

5/5/2017 – Flint Creek Speedway (W. Siloam Springs, OK) – RR

5/6/2017 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – RR/W

5/6/2017 – Gator Motorplex (Willis, TX) – GS

5/6/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

5/11/2017 – Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS) – N/W

5/12/2017 – Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS) – RR

5/13/2017 – Springfield Raceway (Springfield, MO) – RR/W

5/19/2017 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – RR

5/20/2017 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK) – RR

5/20/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – SOS

5/26/2017 – Colorado Motor Sports Park (Byers, CO) – N

5/26/2017 – RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) – GS

5/27/2017 – El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO) – N

5/27/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – GS

5/28/2017 – Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, CO) – N

5/28/2017 – Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, TX) – GS

5/28/2017 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – W

6/2/2017 – Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City , SD) – F

6/2/2017 – Heart O’ Texas Speedway (Waco, TX) – GS

6/2/2017 – Moulton Speedway (Moulton, AL) – SOS

6/3/2017 – Gillette Thunder Speedway (Gillette, WY) – F

6/3/2017 – Cotton Bowl Speedway (Paige, TX) – GS

6/3/2017 – Toccoa Raceway (Toccoa, GA) – SOS

6/9/2017 – West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, TX) – N

6/9/2017 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – F

6/9/2017 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, AR) – MS

6/9/2017 – US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO) – W

6/10/2017 – Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, TX) – N

6/10/2017 – Riverside Int’l Speedway (West Memphis, AR) – MS

6/10/2017 – Valley Speedway (Grain Valley, MO) – W

6/13/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – N

6/14/2017 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK) – N/RR

6/15/2017 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – N/RR

6/16/2017 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – N/W

6/16/2017 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – GS/SOS

6/17/2017 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – N/W

6/17/2017 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – GS/SOS

6/18/2017 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – W

6/22/2017 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA) – N

6/23/2017 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA) – N

6/23/2017 – Heartland Park Dirt Track (Topeka, KS) – RR/W

6/24/2017 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA) – N

6/24/2017 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS) – RR

6/30/2017 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – N

6/30/2017 – Hattiesburg Speedway (Hattiesburg, MS) – SOS

6/30/2017 – Callaway Raceway (Fulton, MO) – W

7/1/2017 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – N

7/1/2017 – Pike County Speedway (Magnolia, MS) – SOS

7/1/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

7/2/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – SOS

7/2/2017 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – W

7/7/2017 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – N/F

7/7/2017 – Wichita Speedway (Wichita Falls, TX) – RR

7/7/2017 – Tennessee National Raceway (Hohenwald, TN) – SOS

7/8/2017 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – N/F

7/8/2017 – Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, TX) – RR

7/8/2017 – Winchester Speedway (Winchester, TN) – SOS

7/9/2017 – Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, TN) – SOS

7/14/2017 – Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, SD) – N/F

7/14/2017 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – GS

7/15/2017 – Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, SD) – N/F

7/15/2017 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – GS

7/21/2017 – Shadyhill Speedway (Medaryville, IN) – N

7/21/2017 – Atomic Motor Raceway (Blackfoot, ID) – F

7/21/2017 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – RR

7/22/2017 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – N/W

7/22/2017 – Atomic Motor Raceway (Blackfoot, ID) – F

7/22/2017 – Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR) – RR

7/23/2017 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – W

7/28/2017 – Southern NM Speedway (Las Cruces, NM) – SW

7/29/2017 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – N

7/29/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – MS

7/29/2017 – Southern NM Speedway (Las Cruces, NM) – SW

7/29/2017 – Gillette Thunder Speedway (Gillette, WY) – F

7/29/2017 – US 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.) – W

7/30/2017 – Mason City Motor Speedway (Mason City, IA) – N

8/3/2017 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – N

8/4/2017 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – N

8/4/2017 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – F

8/5/2017 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – N

8/11/2017 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – SOS

8/12/2017 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – SOS

8/18/2017 – Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY) – F

8/18/2017 – Heart O’ Texas Speedway (Waco, TX) – GS

8/18/2017 – US 36 Raceway (Cameron, MO) – W

8/19/2017 – Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY) – F

8/20/2017 – Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO) – N/W

8/25/2017 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, TN) – SOS

8/26/2017 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN) – N/SOS

8/26/2017 – Valentine Speedway (Glenrock, WY) – F

8/26/2017 – Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, OK) – RR

9/1/2017 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN) – N

9/2/2017 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN) – N

9/2/2017 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – GS

9/2/2017 – Riverside Int’l Speedway (West Memphis, AR) – MS

9/2/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – SOS

9/2/2017 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – W

9/3/2017 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – GS

9/3/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – SOS

9/3/2017 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – W

9/8/2017 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – F

9/9/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – RR

9/15/2017 – Tennessee National Raceway (Hohenwald, TN) – SOS

9/16/2017 – Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, TN) – N/SOS

9/16/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

9/21/2017 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – N/W

9/22/2017 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – N/W

9/23/2017 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – N/W

9/30/2017 – I – 80 Speedway (Greenwood, NE) – N

9/30/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – MS

9/30/2017 – Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, AZ) – SW

10/6/2017 – Deep South Speedway (Loxley, MS) – SOS

10/7/2017 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – SOS

10/7/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

10/12/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – MS

10/13/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – MS

10/14/2017 – I – 30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – MS

10/14/2017 – Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, AZ) – SW

10/20/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – N/RR

10/21/2017 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – N/RR

10/27/2017 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – N/RR

10/28/2017 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – N/RR

11/3/2017 – Wildcat Raceway (Tucson, AZ) – N/SW

11/4/2017 – Wildcat Raceway (Tucson, AZ) – N/SW

11/10/2017 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, AZ) – N/SW

11/11/2017 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, AZ) – N/SW

11/24/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

11/25/2017 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – SW

