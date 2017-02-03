Oswego Triple Crown Championship Series to Award Nearly $30,000 in Cash and Prizes

From Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, N.Y. (February 3, 2017) – Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions in conjunction with Oswego Speedway and the International Supermodified Association announced today the formation of the Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified Racing presented by ASI Racewear.

The 10 race championship series, comprised of five non-wing Novelis Supermodified events at Oswego Speedway and five winged ISMA Supermodified events, is centered around the Supermodified Triple Crown, formed in 1966, featuring the Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals, Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic, and Star Speedway’s Star Classic.

“We have been working together to put the pieces of this puzzle together for several weeks now and I am happy to say that Oswego and ISMA have come into this new venture as equal partners in the championship purse as we all look to further support the unification of Supermodified racing,” said TCCS promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Thanks to the help of several fantastic partners we have been able to raise the funds needed to begin to help reward Supermodfied drivers and teams for crossing the border and blurring the divide between wing and non-wing Supermodified racing and at the same time generate something new and exciting in the world of Supermodified racing.”

Half of the TCCS campaign will consist of five non-wing events at Oswego Speedway including the May 13 67th annual season opening 50-lapper, the June 10 Twin 35’s, the July 1 Independence Weekend Grand Prix, the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified 75 on July 22, as well as the 61st running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Labor Day Weekend.

Overall TCCS finish rankings for the June 10 Twin 35’s will be based on a driver’s combined finish for both events.

The other half of the TCCS campaign will consist of five winged ISMA Supermodified events including Lancaster Speedway on June 3, Stafford Motor Speedway on June 23, both legs of the Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals running on July 28-29 and the Star Classic on September 9.

TCCS points for these races will only be tallied for feature event finishes and will utilize Oswego Speedway’s 100-point format.

To put further emphasis on the four major events in Supermodified racing double points will be awarded for the Mr. Novelis Supermodified, the Hy-Miler Nationals finale, the International Classic, and the Star Classic – with 200 points going to the winner.

While points will be awarded at all 10 events only a driver’s best three Oswego finishes will be combined with his or her best three ISMA finishes to count toward the overall championship, for a total of six events.

Drivers or teams do not have to compete in all 10 events, but they must compete in at least three TCCS races on each series to be eligible for the year end point payout.

A minimum of $27,000 in point fund money will be split between two separate championships.

Half of the point fund will go to the TCCS Driver of the Year championship, with points awarded only to the driver competing. Drivers in this championship have the ability to run as many different race cars as they wish, on either series, in order to collect points.

The TCCS Driver of the Year will earn a cool $6,000 for his or her efforts at year end with $4,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 being awarded second through fifth.

The other half of the point fund will go to the TCCS Supermodified of the Year championship, with points awarded only to the car entry. Supermodifieds eligible for this portion of the championship must run as the same built Supermodified in all entered TCCS events, on either series, wing and non-wing.

The TCCS Supermodified of the Year will earn another $6,000 for their cross-over efforts at year end with $4,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 being awarded second through fifth. The entire $13,500 Supermodified of the Year point fund will be paid, no matter the number of eligible Supermodifieds taking place.

Under this format, drivers and teams utilizing the same driver and Supermodified across the TCCS could bring home a total of $12,000.

“The essence of this series is to try and get back to the days of cross over Supermodifieds competing both wing and non-wing, and several of us involved in this effort believe these cars can be made to be competitive both ways,” said Kapuscinski. “At the same time we want as many top drivers and teams involved as possible, so we decided to split the purse to provide something for everyone. At the end of the day we believe this will be an exciting format, that will provide fans and teams with renewed enthusiasm, hopefully bring more entries to select events, but also give back more money to teams. In the future, any amount of money we raise beyond the $27,000 to this point, will ALL go back to the drivers and teams by way of more money or end of year prizes and giveaways.”

Shea Concrete Products has once again stepped up as a tremendous supporter of Supermodified racing, coming in as the title sponsor of the TCCS for 2017.

Serving the industry for over 50 years, Shea Concete Products continues to produce the highest quality precast concrete products. Shea Concrete’s products are manufactured to a customer’s exact specifications and arrive on the job site ready for installation saving the customer time and money.

Shea Concrete Products will of course also be partnered with Supermodified giant Chris Perley’s efforts on the TCCS, as he looks to prove that the cross-over is still made to work in Supermodified racing.

For more information on Shea Concrete Products, visit online at www.sheaconcrete.com.

ASI Racewear will present the TCCS in 2017 as well as coming on as the series’ official t-shirt provider.

ASI Racewear specializes in custom designs that are created to emphasize your special event or race team. Nobody can top the superior quality, excellent service, and competitive pricing of ASI Racewear.

For more information visit online at www.asiwear.com.

Another key supporter of the TCCS in 2017 is Oswego’s A&P Automotive, located at 160 East Bridge St.

Carrying the latest and greatest from Bridgestone, Firestone, Nokian and Toyo, as well as other trusted tire brands, A&P Automotive is a one stop shop for tires, alignments, brake services, oil changes, and other valuable services.

While in for service be sure to browse A&P Automotive’s select pre-owned vehicle selection for great deals on exceptional vehicles as well as their selection of BOSS Snow Plows.

Like Shea Concrete Products, A&P Automotive is also proud to back a TCCS entry for cross-over hopeful and defending Budweiser International Classic champion, Jeff Abold.

For more information on A&P Automotive, visit online at www.apautomotiveny.com.

Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers in Oswego and Fulton have been backers of Supermodified racing for decades and will again support driver Joe Gosek in 2017 as well as partner with the TCCS for the coming season.

Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers provides a wide assortment of hardware, lumber, tools, and building supplies and have been serving home owners and professional contractors since 1926. Committed to providing quality materials and excellent customer service, customers can browse up to 67,000 items online with free shipping to store.

For more information on Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers visit online at www.burkesdoitbest.com.

On top of these fantastic supporters, an anonymous donor has also donated five right rear Hoosier Racing Tires to be presented at four of the Oswego Speedway TCCS events in 2017.

TCCS member drivers that finish in the top ten positions of the May 13, June 10, July 1, and July 22 races at Oswego will be eligible to win a free right rear Hoosier Racing Tire by way of random draw at the conclusion of that night’s race event.

Registration forms for the TCCS will be available in the coming days.