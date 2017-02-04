Abreu Wins 2017 Australian Speedcar Championship

BRISBANE, Au. (February 4, 2017) — Rico Abreu won the 2017 Australian Speedcar Championship in dominating fashion Saturday night at Acherfield Speedway. Abreu, from St. Helena, California, won the pole shuffle and led all 40-laps of the main event driving for Keith Kunz Racing.

Fellow American competitor Brady Bacon finished raced up to second after starting 9th while Nathan Smee rounded out the podium.

Australian Speedcar/Midget Championship

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, AU

Saturday February 4, 2017

Heat Race #13:

1. V97 – Kaidon Brown

2. N70 – Matt Smith

3. N97 – Matt Jackson

4. Q16 – Mark George

5. NZ 27 – Brad Mosen

6. Q22 – Scott Farmer

7. Q82 – Jason Bell

8. Q51 – Darren Dillon

9. Q36 – Callum Whatmore

10. Q3 – Charlie Brown

Heat Race #14:

1. USA97 – Rico Abreu

2. NZ82 – Hayden Williams

3. Q61 – Scott Doyle

4. Q71 – Troy Ware

5. N51 – Michael Stewart

6. Q69 – Nathan Smee

7. W21m – Dayne Kingshott

8. Q78 – Rusty Whittaker

9. Q14 – Michael Harders

10. Q40 – Dallas Sharp

Heat Race #15:

1. USA4 – Alex Bright

2. Q29 – Adam Clarke

3. Q41 – Brendan Palmer

4. USA70 – Brady Bacon

5. A1 – Michael Pickens

6. USA14 – Zach Daum

7. N78 – Troy Jenkins

8. Q99 – Brock Dean

9. Q5 – Rodney Harders

10. N5 – Reid Mackay

Heat Race #16:

1. USA11 – Andrew Felker

2. NZ 2 – Chris Gwilliam

3. V10 – Travis Mills

4. V6 – Anthony Chaffey

5. N87 – Aidan Corish

6. Q21 – Mitch Haynes

7. Q6 – Darren Vine

8. W14 – Neville Lance

9. N62 – Dan Biner

10. N26 – Jamie Hall

C-Main:

1. Q14 – Michael Harders

2. Q51 – Darren Dillon

3. Q40 – Dallas Sharp

4. N26 – Jamie Hall

5. Q5 – Rodney Harders

6. Q82 – Jason Bell

Pole Shuffle Race #1:

1. Q69 – Nathan Smee

2. USA14 – Zach Daum

Pole Shuffle Race #2:

1. N70 – Matt Smith

2. Q69 – Nathan Smee

Pole Shuffle Race #3:

1. Q29 – Adam Clarke

2. N70 – Matt Smith

Pole Shuffle Race #4:

1. Q29 – Adam Clarke

2. USA4 – Alex Bright

Pole Shuffle Race #5:

1. A1 – Michael Pickens

2. Q29 – Adam Clarke

Pole Shuffle Race #6:

1. NZ82 – Hayden Williams

2. A1 – Michael Pickens

Pole Shuffle Race #7:

1. USA97 – Rico Abreu

2. NZ82 – Hayden Williams

Pole Shuffle Race #8:

1. USA97 – Rico Abreu

2. NZ82 – Hayden Williams

B-Main:

1. Q61 – Scott Doyle

2. Q6 – Darren Vine

3. Q22 – Scott Farmer

4. N78 – Troy Jenkins

5. Q78 – Rusty Whittaker

6. N87 – Aidan Corish

7. W14 – Neville Lance

8. Q36 – Callum Whatmore

9. Q16 – Mark George

10. Q51 – Darren Dillon

11. N62 – Dan Biner

12. V10 – Travis Mills

13. Q14 – Michael Harders

14. Q21 – Mitch Haynes

15. N97 – Matt Jackson

16. N5 – Reid Mackay

17. Q3 – Charlie Brown

18. Q71 – Troy Ware

A-Main:

1. USA97 – Rico Abreu

2. USA70 – Brady Bacon

3. Q69 – Nathan Smee

4. USA4 – Alex Bright

5. N51 – Michael Stewart

6. Q29 – Adam Clarke

7. W21m – Dayne Kingshott

8. USA14 – Zach Daum

9. USA11 – Andrew Felker

10. N70 – Matt Smith

11. Q41 – Brendan Palmer

12. V97 – Kaidon Brown

13. V6 – Anthony Chaffey

14. Q99 – Brock Dean

15. N78 – Troy Jenkins

16. Q78 – Rusty Whittaker

17. NZ 2 – Chris Gwilliam

18. NZ82 – Hayden Williams

19. Q6 – Darren Vine

20. Q22 – Scott Farmer

21. A1 – Michael Pickens

22. NZ 27 – Brad Mosen