Abreu Wins 2017 Australian Speedcar Championship
BRISBANE, Au. (February 4, 2017) — Rico Abreu won the 2017 Australian Speedcar Championship in dominating fashion Saturday night at Acherfield Speedway. Abreu, from St. Helena, California, won the pole shuffle and led all 40-laps of the main event driving for Keith Kunz Racing.
Fellow American competitor Brady Bacon finished raced up to second after starting 9th while Nathan Smee rounded out the podium.
Australian Speedcar/Midget Championship
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, AU
Saturday February 4, 2017
Heat Race #13:
1. V97 – Kaidon Brown
2. N70 – Matt Smith
3. N97 – Matt Jackson
4. Q16 – Mark George
5. NZ 27 – Brad Mosen
6. Q22 – Scott Farmer
7. Q82 – Jason Bell
8. Q51 – Darren Dillon
9. Q36 – Callum Whatmore
10. Q3 – Charlie Brown
Heat Race #14:
1. USA97 – Rico Abreu
2. NZ82 – Hayden Williams
3. Q61 – Scott Doyle
4. Q71 – Troy Ware
5. N51 – Michael Stewart
6. Q69 – Nathan Smee
7. W21m – Dayne Kingshott
8. Q78 – Rusty Whittaker
9. Q14 – Michael Harders
10. Q40 – Dallas Sharp
Heat Race #15:
1. USA4 – Alex Bright
2. Q29 – Adam Clarke
3. Q41 – Brendan Palmer
4. USA70 – Brady Bacon
5. A1 – Michael Pickens
6. USA14 – Zach Daum
7. N78 – Troy Jenkins
8. Q99 – Brock Dean
9. Q5 – Rodney Harders
10. N5 – Reid Mackay
Heat Race #16:
1. USA11 – Andrew Felker
2. NZ 2 – Chris Gwilliam
3. V10 – Travis Mills
4. V6 – Anthony Chaffey
5. N87 – Aidan Corish
6. Q21 – Mitch Haynes
7. Q6 – Darren Vine
8. W14 – Neville Lance
9. N62 – Dan Biner
10. N26 – Jamie Hall
C-Main:
1. Q14 – Michael Harders
2. Q51 – Darren Dillon
3. Q40 – Dallas Sharp
4. N26 – Jamie Hall
5. Q5 – Rodney Harders
6. Q82 – Jason Bell
Pole Shuffle Race #1:
1. Q69 – Nathan Smee
2. USA14 – Zach Daum
Pole Shuffle Race #2:
1. N70 – Matt Smith
2. Q69 – Nathan Smee
Pole Shuffle Race #3:
1. Q29 – Adam Clarke
2. N70 – Matt Smith
Pole Shuffle Race #4:
1. Q29 – Adam Clarke
2. USA4 – Alex Bright
Pole Shuffle Race #5:
1. A1 – Michael Pickens
2. Q29 – Adam Clarke
Pole Shuffle Race #6:
1. NZ82 – Hayden Williams
2. A1 – Michael Pickens
Pole Shuffle Race #7:
1. USA97 – Rico Abreu
2. NZ82 – Hayden Williams
Pole Shuffle Race #8:
1. USA97 – Rico Abreu
2. NZ82 – Hayden Williams
B-Main:
1. Q61 – Scott Doyle
2. Q6 – Darren Vine
3. Q22 – Scott Farmer
4. N78 – Troy Jenkins
5. Q78 – Rusty Whittaker
6. N87 – Aidan Corish
7. W14 – Neville Lance
8. Q36 – Callum Whatmore
9. Q16 – Mark George
10. Q51 – Darren Dillon
11. N62 – Dan Biner
12. V10 – Travis Mills
13. Q14 – Michael Harders
14. Q21 – Mitch Haynes
15. N97 – Matt Jackson
16. N5 – Reid Mackay
17. Q3 – Charlie Brown
18. Q71 – Troy Ware
A-Main:
1. USA97 – Rico Abreu
2. USA70 – Brady Bacon
3. Q69 – Nathan Smee
4. USA4 – Alex Bright
5. N51 – Michael Stewart
6. Q29 – Adam Clarke
7. W21m – Dayne Kingshott
8. USA14 – Zach Daum
9. USA11 – Andrew Felker
10. N70 – Matt Smith
11. Q41 – Brendan Palmer
12. V97 – Kaidon Brown
13. V6 – Anthony Chaffey
14. Q99 – Brock Dean
15. N78 – Troy Jenkins
16. Q78 – Rusty Whittaker
17. NZ 2 – Chris Gwilliam
18. NZ82 – Hayden Williams
19. Q6 – Darren Vine
20. Q22 – Scott Farmer
21. A1 – Michael Pickens
22. NZ 27 – Brad Mosen