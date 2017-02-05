2017 A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour Schedule Announced

From Paul Harkenrider

SODUS, N.Y. (February 5, 2017) — The A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour is proud to announce its 2017 season schedule visiting 24 different venues with a total of 38 events on the schedule card.

The series will once again visit facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada visiting some of the longest operated race tracks in the entire country!

The season will start at Outlaw Speedway on Friday, April 21 as part of the Outlaw Spring Nationals paying $3,000 to win. Then the following night, the PST Canadian Series will get underway at the Merrittville Speedway in Thorold, ONT, part of their annual spring sizzler.

The series returns to many fan favorite tracks such as Ransomville, Ohsweken, Brockville Ontario, Raceway 7, Stateline, Fulton, Woodhull, Albany Saratoga, Cornwall and the Fonda speedway.

Once again on June 17, we will be heading to Selinsgrove Speedway for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial. That show will pay $2,571 to win. Last season, Davie Franek won the green to checkered event and it was the fastest 30 lap event in the tracks history with a time of 9:58.

For the second straight year, Bonnell’s Collison Center will present the second annual “Western Week of Money”. This program will kick off at the McKean County Raceway in East Smethport, PA on Thursday June 29. We will then return to Raceway 7 in Conneaut, OH, Friday June 30, Mercer Raceway Park, Saturday July 1, TBA Sunday July 2, and the week will end Monday, July 3 with also a TBA. All events will be paying $4,000 to win with $325 just to qualify.

The series will also be returning to Penn Cann Speedway for the first time since 2007 on Friday August 18, and for the first time ever, the series will be making the trip to the longest operated dirt track in the country, Orange County Fair Speedway on Saturday, August 19. Both shows will be challenge events with the United Racing Club.

Perhaps the most anticipated event on the 2017 calendar will be the ‘Labor Day Triple Play’ event when the series visits Williams Grove Friday September 1, Selinsgrove September 2, and Path Valley Sunday, September 3. It will be the first time since 2011 the series visits Williams Grove, and it will be the first time ever visiting Path Valley in Spring Run, PA. All three shows will pay $3,000 to win.

As usual, the 13th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals highlights our Canada Tour, which pays $12,000 (USD) and $1,000 to qualify. That two-day event is scheduled for September 15 and 16 at the Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, ONT.

Once again concluding our 2017 season will be a weekend of money starting with the Outlaw Fall Nationals at Outlaw Speedway paying $5,000 to win on Friday, September 22. The Kramer Williamson Memorial, this year paying $5,073 to win at the Fonda Speedway, September 23. The weekend tentatively concludes at Rolling Wheels with a $5,000 to win event.

As tradition, the Patriot Sprint Tour will begin their 2017 season on site at the Gator Motorsports Exposition and Trade show at the Center of Progress Building on the New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse, New York. An official copy of the 2017 season will be available for distribution.

Date Track Location Series Notes

11-Mar Gater News Motorsports Expo Syracuse, NY 31st Annual Motorsports Exposition & Trade Show

12-Mar Gater News Motorsports Expo Syracuse, NY 31st Annual Motorsports Exposition & Trade Show

21-Apr Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY PST-A Outlaw Spring Nationals Challenge Event $3000 to win

22-Apr Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT PST-C PST Canada Opener $2000 to win Fine Touch Collison

30-Apr Five Mile Point Speedway Kirkwood, NY PST-A PST America Opener 2000 to win

13-May Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY PST-A Evingham Site Excavation Night

19-May Raceway 7 Conneaut, OH PST-A $2000 to win Bonnell’s Collision Centers Event

20-May TBA TBA PST-A

26-May Albany Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY PST-A A-Verdi / $2000 to win Holiday Bonus Race

27-May Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY PST-A A-Verdi / $2000 to win Holiday Bonus Race

2-Jun Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, NY PST-A Just Signs & Designs Friends of Uncle Ray

3-Jun Fulton Speedway Fulton, NY PST-A A-Verdi Storage Containers

9-Jun Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT PST-C $2000 to win Fine Touch Collison

10-Jun Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT PST-C $2000 to win Fine Touch Collison

16-Jun Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY PST-A A-Verdi Storage Containers

17-Jun Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PST-A Joe Whitcomb Memorial (Time Trials / $2,571 to win)

24-Jun Stateline Speedway Busti, NY PST-A $2000 to win Bonnell’s Collision Centers Event

29-Jun McKean County Raceway East Smethport, PA PST-A $4000 to win Bonnell Holiday Bonus Race

30-Jun Raceway 7 Conneaut, OH PST-A $4000 to win Bonnell Holiday Bonus Race

1-Jul Mercer Raceway Park Mercer, PA PST-A $4000 to win Bonnell Holiday Bonus Race

2-Jul TBA TBA PST-A $4000 to win Bonnell Holiday Bonus Race

3-Jul TBA TBA PST-A $4000 to win Bonnell Holiday Bonus Race

15-Jul Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT PST-C $2000 to win Fine Touch Collison

17-Jul Cornwall Speedway Cornwall, ONT PST-C $2000 to win Fine Touch Collison (300 to start!)

22-Jul Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY PST-A Evingham Site Excavation Night

4-Aug Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY PST-A $2000 to win M&W Aluminum Products

5-Aug Stateline Speedway Busti, NY PST-A $2000 to win Bonnell’s Collision Centers Event

18-Aug Penn Cann Speedway Susquehanna, PA PST-A $2000 to win PST / URC Challenge Event

19-Aug Orange County Speedway Middletown, NY PST-A $2000 to win PST / URC Challenge Event

25-Aug Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, NY PST-A A-Verdi Storage Containers

1-Sep Williamsgrove Speedway Mechanicsburg, NY PST-A $3,000 to win PST / URC Challenge

2-Sep Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PST-A $3,000 to win PST / URC Challenge

3-Sep Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA PST-A $3,000 to win PST / URC Challenge

8-Sep TBA TBA PST-A

15-Sep Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT PST-C Night before the Nationals

16-Sep Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT PST-C 13th Annual Canadaian Sprint Car Nationals ($12,000 to win)

22-Sep Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY PST-A 2nd Annual Outlaw Fall Nationals ($5,000 to win)

23-Sep Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY PST-A Kramer Williamson Memorial ($5,073 to win)

24-Sep TBA TBA PST-A