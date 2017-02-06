Las Vegas Doubleheader Offers $3,000-to-Win Jackpot Each Night

From Lance Jennings

(February 3, 2017) — On March 9th and 10th, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the season opener for the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. Also featuring the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars, the prestigious “6th Annual FVP Sin City Showdown” will pay $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start the feature on both nights. A talented roster of drivers from Arizona, California, and the Midwest will battle for bragging rights on the large half-mile clay oval. The famed World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds will join the action packed card. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the spectator gates open at 5:00pm, with racing set for 7:30pm on Thursday and 8:00pm on Friday. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.lvms.com/dirt or call 702.644.4444. A schedule for both nights is at the end of this release.

Held during NASCAR weekend, the “FVP Outlaw Showdown” has become one of the most popular dates on the USAC West Coast and SouthWest schedules. Last year, Indiana’s Bryan Clauson outdueled Brody Roa, Stevie Sussex, and Brady Bacon to earn his second Las Vegas jackpot. Sussex, Bacon, Roa, and Josh Hodges rounded out the top-five drivers.

Also known as the “Sin City Showdown,” Bud Kaeding (Campbell, California) won the inaugural race on his way to the USAC West Coast crown in 2012. Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana), Austin Liggett (Tracy, California), and Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) celebrated Las Vegas wins before Clauson returned to victory circle last season.

After winning his first USAC Sprint Car championship, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) will lead a strong contingent of drivers from the West Coast series. Jace Vander Weerd, D.J. Johnson, Richard Vander Weerd, Max Adams, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Austin Liggett, Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, and Cody Majors rounded out the top-10 in last year’s point chase.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) capped off another successful year with his fourth consecutive USAC SouthWest crown. Johnson heads a strong roster of Arizona drivers including “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Dennis Gile, Stevie Sussex, Brian Hosford, Chris Bonneau, and Andy Reinbold.

Two-day Pit Passes are $100 and single-day Pit Passes are $50.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). The pit gate will open at 2:00pm and more event information can be found at www.lvms.com/dirt or calling (702) 644-4444. Two-day Reserved and General Admission tickets are on sale for $80 (with fan pit pass). Single-day Reserved tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $39, and Children (12 and Under) are FREE. For more ticket information, visit www.dirtcar.ticketforce.com or call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks Amsoil, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Chris Kearns Presents, Extreme Mufflers, King Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net. For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook and Twitter pages. Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks Amsoil and Hoosier Tire for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.