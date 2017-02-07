Helms Opening Season This Weekend at Bubba Raceway Park With All Stars

From Inside Line Promotions

FINDLAY, Ohio (February 7, 2017) – Caleb Helms will kick off the 2017 season this weekend in Florida with a new number.

Helms has switched to No. 17 for this season as he is also debuting new sponsors Big Jerk, Ferguson and Tommy Tire.

“It’s the number that symbolizes victory in the Bible,” he said. “Our previous number (40) is a number of trials and tribulations. We aren’t really superstitious, but wanted to make a change. We were between a bunch of numbers and we decided on No. 17.”

Helms will show off the new number and sponsors this weekend as he is slated to race Thursday through Saturday at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala during the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions part of the Bubba Army Winter Nationals.

“It’s always a blast heading down to Florida to open the season,” he said. “That’s a unique track, but I feel like we’re gaining more knowledge and getting more comfortable each time we head there. I’m really looking forward to this weekend.”

Helms invaded the egg-shaped oval one time last year. After sustaining a DNF in a heat race, he advanced through the B Main to place 15th in the main event. His best result at the track was a ninth-place finish in 2014.

“Obviously we want to knock the rust from the offseason off fairly quickly because it will be important to qualify well to set ourselves up toward the front of a heat race,” he said. “Then you need a strong heat finish to line you up well for the main event. To compete for wins and top fives you need to have all those things align during a race night and that’s our focus.”

Helms said this will be the first of three straight weekends in Florida for his team, which will compete the following week at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville during the DIRTcar Nationals before tackling the Ronald Laney Memorial at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa Feb. 23-25.