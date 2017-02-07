Lucas Ashe to Kick Off 2017 at Wildcat Raceway in Tucson, AZ

From Peterson Media

With schedules out and finalized, Lucas Ashe and his Lucas Ashe Racing team will kick what is slated to be an eventful 2017 season off on February 17th and 18th at the Wildcat Raceway in Tucson, AZ.

“We are continuing to finalize our full schedule, but we are eager to get our season started and I am excited to get things underway,” Ashe said. “Our first race is coming quick, and I am excited to get some big track experience in Arizona.”

Going through ownership changes over the year, Wildcat Raceway is a 3/8mile facility located in Tucson, AZ formerly known as USA Raceway Park. With the new changes, the track as unveiled their Wildcat Winter Series, thus giving Ashe the opportunity to compete just three days after his 16th Birthday.

Entering his second full season aboard a winged sprint car, Ashe and company will see action with both the Civil War Sprint Car Series, as well as the new upstate Sprint Car Challenge Tour, and will take a trip to Alger, WA to take part in the Dirt Cup.

Running each series on numerous occasions, Ashe will fill in with weekly 360 races at Placerville Speedway, Marysville Raceway, and Petaluma Speedway as he tentatively has 36 races on his schedule, and are hoping to sneak in some 410ci races as well.

As announced earlier in the winter, Lucas Ashe has teamed up with Van Dyke Motorsports for the season ahead and the soon to be 16-year-old driver is excited for the opportunity.

“I am excited for what is to come,” Lucas Ashe added. “Our first weekend will be quite the experience for me, and I am glad to have Harley Van Dyke and his team with me at a track I have never seen. I think we have a really exciting schedule put together, and I am looking forward to the season.”

Lucas Ashe Racing would like to thank SALCO Inc., Lucas Oil, NAAKE Suspension, STL Tile, Crown Motors, Logo USA, DMI Components Shaver Racing Engines, Maxim, Rod End Supply, Lucky Seven Outlaw Wings, Fat Cat Propane, Pickern Allstate Ins., and Justeson Farms for their continued support.